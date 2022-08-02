Pochettino opens up about PSG project: ’50-year failure’

Mauricio Pochettino opened the game about his time at Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview with the portal “Infobae”, the former coach of the French club commented on the experience he had last season.

– I think it was very positive. From a sporting point of view, we won the Cup, the Super Cup and the League in a year and a half, but it is clear that PSG’s project involves winning the Champions League and anything that does not mean winning the Champions League can always be thought of as a failure. In any case, it’s been a failure for 50 years, not just in the last season, because PSG, especially in the last 10, 11 years, has aimed to win the Champions League, and I believe they will, because the resources are there.

The captain believes that the duel against Real Madrid in the Champions League was decisive for his dismissal. After winning the first leg in France and opening the scoring in Spain, the French suffered a 3-1 comeback and dropped out of the tournament.

– We have to understand that the PSG project, as it progresses, is less and less patience, the demand is greater, but the circumstances are what they are. Dominating the French league or domestic competitions makes the fans themselves not give the necessary importance. We won our 10th title, which historically equals Saint-Étienne, the two teams that have the most titles in Ligue 1. We’re only talking about 10, not 50. When you win, it’s an obligation, but when you don’t, it’s a total disaster.

At the moment, Mauricio Pochettino has been unemployed since leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The captain stated that he believes it is difficult to find a new job now, as all teams are preparing for the start of the season. Meanwhile, the French club, under Galtier’s command, won the French Supercup last Sunday.