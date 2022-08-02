Police identify suspect who stabbed lawyer to death in downtown Rio







Wilson Câmara is suspected of having murdered the lawyer Photo: Reproduction / O Globo

Civil Police have identified a suspect who stabbed to death the lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. This Monday, the 1st, the Portal dos Procurados, from Dial Denúncia, published a poster of Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira, 37, asking for information that would lead the authorities to find him.

Victor’s body was found near a VLT station, at the side exit of Campo de Santana, a park in the region. According to information from the newspaper The globeminutes before the victim was killed, security cameras recorded his image walking alongside the man who murdered him.





Victor Stephen Coelho Pereira Photo: Social networks

Five minutes later, the victim was attacked by the criminal, and tried to run away, begging, “Please don’t hit me.” Then the man stabs him a few times, when the lawyer is already on the ground. The killer still takes his wallet and cell phone.





Lawyer and suspect were caught talking minutes before the crime Photo: Reproduction / O Globo

After investigating the crime, the police identified Oliveira, and the 29th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro issued a temporary arrest warrant against him, who must answer for the crime of larceny (robbery followed by death).

Information on the suspect’s whereabouts can be sent to the Dial Report by WhatsApp on the Portal dos Wanted: (21) 98849-6099, or by phones (21) 2253 1177 and 0300-253-1177. Anonymity is guaranteed.