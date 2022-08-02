Popcorn da Ivete loses 20% of audience and triggers red alert on Globo

Ivete’s popcorn did not burst: after a promising debut, in which it managed to surpass even the rates left by The Voice Kids, the program led by Ivete Sangalo lost a significant portion of its audience and saw its numbers drop 20% in just one week. Even though it remained in the absolute leadership of its time slot, the attraction did not raise absolutely anything and had the same audience as the umpteenth rerun of the national comedy Os Farofeiros, broadcast on Temperature Máxima.

According to audience data from the country’s main metropolis, obtained by the report of Pop TV with market sources, the second episode of the format presented by the singer scored an average of 9.5 points. The number, despite symbolizing that the program had more audience than all the attractions broadcast by competing stations throughout the week, is also synonymous with one of the biggest drops between the premiere and the second week of airing of this time slot. The Voice Kids, its predecessor, had lost 13% in the same comparison.

Even with a lower result than its debut, Pipoca da Ivete continued to have a negative impact on Domingo Legal’s performance: the attraction of SBT, which not infrequently was the audience leader in its best moments, scored an average of 5.4 points and tied technically with Record. Before Celso Portiolli’s program, the Tele Sena draw (3.4) was in fourth place, while Roda a Roda Jequiti (3.8) was surpassed by Formula 1, broadcast by Band.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Sunday (31):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.0 Holy Mass in Your Home 3.5 Paulista antenna 4.5 Small Business Big Business 6.7 Rural Globe 11.1 Auto Sport 9.3 Spectacular sport 7.9 Maximum temperature: Os Farofeiros 9.5 Ivete’s Popcorn 9.5 Brasileirão 2022: Athletico vs Sao Paulo 17.7 Sunday with Huck 16.0 Fantastic 19.4 Go What a Glue 10.0 Major Sunday: Kickboxer – Revenge 6.7 Film: Thirteen Men and a New Secret 3.9 hour 1 4.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.1 Universal Church 0.7 São Paulo of Awards 1.4 Record Kids: Biblical Drawings 2.5 Record Kids: The Woodpecker Gang 3.5 Record Kids: Everybody Hates Chris 4.9 Cine Maior: The Attack 5.9 Faro time 5.4 sing with me teen 7.5 Spectacular Sunday 8.1 Record Camera 4.2 District 21 2.8 Universal Church 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.4 Newspaper of the Week 2.0 foot on the road 2.5 Always well 1.7 SBT Sports 1.7 Awesome news 3.4 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 3.8 Tele Seine 3.4 Nice Sunday 5.4 Eliana 6.6 Silvio Santos Program 7.2 Midnight Session: The Trapalhões no Tail of the Comet 3.3 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Uma Hora de Sucesso, Escolinha do Golias, Meu-in-law and SBT Realidade 1.9 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.2 Band Kids 0.5 Acqualeste Swimming Pools 0.3 Hyper Cap: Alto Tietê and Region 0.5 Hyper Cap: ABC and Region 0.6 formula 1 3.8 Formula 1: Hungarian GP 4.8 Sport Show 1.8 Stock Car: Interlagos Stage 1.8 Sport Show 1.7 Under-20 Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs Vasco 0.9 Sport Show 0.8 3rd period 2.7 perrengue in the band 3.4 breaking bad 1.4 Free Channel 0.8 Show Business 0.4 Savage Planet (replay) 0.3 Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix (re-enactment) 0.3 1st newspaper 0.4

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters