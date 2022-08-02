Porsche responds to Ferrari and shows off the racing 911 GT3 R

A few days after Ferrari showed the 296 GT3, it was Porsche’s turn to lift the veil on the 911 GT3 R and show the first official images of what should be the biggest rival of the Maranello machine.

Based on the 992 generation of the 911, this 911 GT3 R made its first public appearance at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, thus ending a development cycle that began back in 2019.

According to the Stuttgart brand, the priority was to improve driving (for professional drivers and for the so-called gentleman drivers), as well as optimizing performances and other adjustments, and reducing costs for teams.

