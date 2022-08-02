Porsche responds to Ferrari and shows off the racing 911 GT3 R

A few days after Ferrari showed the 296 GT3, it was Porsche’s turn to lift the veil on the 911 GT3 R and show the first official images of what should be the biggest rival of the Maranello machine.

Based on the 992 generation of the 911, this 911 GT3 R made its first public appearance at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, thus ending a development cycle that began back in 2019.

According to the Stuttgart brand, the priority was to improve driving (for professional drivers and for the so-called gentleman drivers), as well as optimizing performances and other adjustments, and reducing costs for teams.

“The new 911 GT3 R has a big challenge ahead of it,” said Michael Dreiser, Porsche Motorsport’s director of sales, noting that “its precursor won practically everything in the GT3 category over four seasons”, which includes victories in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Engine capacity increased

One of the pillars of the new Porsche 911 GT3 R is its engine, which is very similar to what we find in a series 911 (992). It’s a six cylinder boxer — water-cooled — which saw its cylinder capacity increase by 5%, as in the 911 RSR, from 3997 cm3 for 4194 cm3for a power of around 565 hp.

In addition, the naturally aspirated engine was also tilted 5.5º forward, which gave greater freedom in the creation of the rear diffuser, thus allowing substantial gains in aerodynamic terms.

Revised suspension and lightweight carbon fiber base

The suspension has also been completely revised to improve handling and offer greater cornering precision. In addition to this, the fact that the rear wheels are now positioned slightly further back stands out, thus reducing the load and wear of the rear tyres.

Mass was also a constant concern throughout the development process of the 911 GT3 R, which weighs just 1250 kg on the scale. For this, it uses its aluminum and steel body and many carbon fiber components, such as the front hood, engine cover, side panels, roof and doors.



The seat is positioned more centrally to optimize the safety cage design.

How much?

Porsche has already made it known that the new 911 GT3 R is available for a starting price of €511,000, before taxes and before any options.