Pouso Alegre confirms 1st case of monkeypox

Abhishek Pratap 13 seconds ago

The Municipal Health Department confirmed this Monday (1) the first case of Variola dos Macacos in Pouso Alegre. According to the secretary of health, the patient is stable, without complications and in home isolation.

Last week, the secretariat had confirmed that there were three suspected cases in the municipality. The other two suspected cases were ruled out.

The Smallpox of the Monkeys

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. And, according to the health agency, human-to-human transmission is occurring between people in close physical contact with symptomatic cases.

Symptoms

The main symptoms are: fever, headache, muscle and back pain, and inflammation in the lymph nodes. After the onset of fever, skin lesions appear, starting on the face and spreading over the body, mainly affecting the hands and feet.

The incubation period for the virus is 5 to 13 days, and symptoms last for 16 to 21 days.

Vaccine

Traditional smallpox vaccination is also effective for monkeypox, but the WHO explained that people aged 50 and under may be more susceptible as smallpox vaccination campaigns were halted around the world when the disease was eradicated in 1980. .

