Praise functionality on PS5 will be disabled in the second half of 2022

Sony has announced that the “Praise” functionality (Accolades in English) will be disabled on the PS5 sometime in the second half of 2022.

The Compliments system is something exclusive to the PS5. The idea behind the system is that you literally provide praise to random players you meet online. If you enjoyed playing with that person, you can praise them as helpful, sportsmanlike, leader, or kind.

You can check out the amount of praise you’ve received on your PS5 profile (it’s worth noting that the praise is anonymous).

However, Sony found that few users are using the function (besides the developers themselves do not encourage it much in their games). As a result, the service will be deactivated soon.

As seen by Push Square, here’s Sony’s full message on the official support site:

Starting in the second half of 2022, the Compliments functionality will no longer be supported on the PlayStation 5. The functionality did not have the level of buy-in we were hoping for, so we will redirect our goals. We encourage community members to continue sending each other positive messages.