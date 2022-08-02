Profit from the Guarantee Fund has already fallen into the account, learn how to check the value

Also know who is entitled to the value.

On Wednesday (27/08), Caixa Econômica Federal released the payment of profit from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for workers. The total amount reached just over R$ 13 billion referring to 106.7 million accounts with balance until December 2021.

In this way, workers who have values ​​to withdraw should take advantage of the opportunity. Check below how to withdraw the amount and how to check the amount!

Checking the Guarantee Fund’s profit

In short, there are three main ways to consult the FGTS profit: through the official app of the Fund (Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.fgts.trabalhador&hl=pt_BR&gl=US or iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/fgts/id1038441027), on Caixa’s official website (https://www.caixa.gov.br/beneficios-trabalhador/fgts/Paginas/default.aspx) or through Caixa’s Internet Banking, available to customers (Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.gabba.Caixa&hl=pt_BR&gl=US or iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/caixa/id490813624).

Through the FGTS application, simply:

Open the app and sign in;

Inform CPF, password and click on “I am not a robot”;

Choose the option “My FGTS”;

Open the account and click on “View statement”;

Finally, the value will be available in “AC Cred Distr Result Base Year 12/2021”.

Can I withdraw the FGTS?

First of all, the worker will only be entitled to the withdrawal if he meets one of the requirements below:

Unjustified dismissal through the employer;

Termination of a contract for an already determined period;

Termination due to the death of the individual or domestic employer, bankruptcy or nullity of the contract;

Termination of the contract due to force majeure or reciprocal fault;

Retirement;

Urgent and serious personal need, due to a natural disaster that has been caused, for example, by floods or rains that have hit the worker’s home, when there is recognition by the Federal Government ordinance of an emergency situation or state of public calamity;

Death of the worker;

Suspension of single work;

Age of the worker equal to or greater than 70 years;

When the worker or dependent has HIV – Aids/Aids;

Worker or dependent has malignant neoplasm;

Worker or dependent are in a terminal stage due to some serious illness;

Acquisition of a home, amortization or settlement of payment or debt of part of the housing financing installments;

Permanence of the escrow account for up to 3 years (without interruption) without crediting deposits in which the worker in question was removed until 07/13/1990.

A worker who falls into one of these topics is entitled to receive FGTS benefits. Therefore, those who are already recipients should check if the profit has already dropped into account.

