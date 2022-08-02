Project L, a fighting game from Riot Games, will be free

Project L, the fighting game made by Riot Games where the characters from League of Legends are going to get beat up, will be free. The company announced the news in the latest development update video.

Tom Cannon, senior director of the game, went on to talk more about the title after leaving the community on the lookout for more information — his last appearance was in November 2021. He thanked the community for their support, then broke the good news. from the free-to-play model:

One of our goals is to remove as many barriers as possible for you to enjoy the game. We want you to be able to play, regardless of where you live, your skill level, or how much money you can spend on a game. In that regard, I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free.

Project L will have respectful monetization system

Project L is currently in the process of refining mechanics and crafting more champions — Illaoi is in development — and features such as ranked play and social interaction systems. To improve, Riot promised a respectful monetization system in the title.

As for monetization, we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet.

Project L does not yet have a release date, but gameplay details have already been revealed previously. Look here!