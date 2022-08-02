Prudenco employees denounce councilor Joãozinho da Saúde for performing maintenance on a private car in the company’s workshop | President Prudente and Region

Employees of the Companhia Prudentina de Desenvolvimento (Prudenco) filed a complaint against councilor João Barbosa Ferreira (União Brasil), popularly known as Joãozinho da Saúde, at the Presidente Prudente City Council (SP).

The councilor was approached by the Frontier TV this Monday (1st) and declined to comment on the matter.

According to the company’s employees, the councilor went to the mechanic shop on June 25 for employees to change one of the tires of his private car.

“You asked as a councilor, right? ‘I need you to change it for me, because I’m in that situation there. There’s no tire, there’s nowhere to take it. And you can exchange it for me there, so I can leave.’ That’s where we chose to change the front tire and send him away”, informed a company employee who preferred not to be identified.

In Prudenco’s occurrence book, the situation was described by employees and includes that the councilor was drunk.

“I was in such a drunken situation that he didn’t know it there… He said that the tire was just blown, just the front. And the rear was too and he wasn’t even aware of that”, said the Prudenco employee.

Employees also reported that they were surprised to see that the councilor was driving in those conditions. And that even with just one tire changed, he left the company.

“On leaving, he couldn’t put the car in gear, went to reverse and almost hit a bus. Then he almost hit the gas pump too. He was very out of control, very out of control,” the official pointed out.

The situation was recorded at 3 pm on June 25. Prudenco employees who were approached by the councilor prepared a complaint that was filed at the President Prudente City Council, this Monday (1st).

The Legislature confirmed that the complaints were filed and must be analyzed by councilors, who can choose to file or admit them. The councilor has been a public official at Prudenco since 2006 and holds a position of trust as class supervisor at the Health Department.

Prudenco manifested itself through a note to the Frontier TVthis way:

“Prudenco – Companhia Prudentina de Desenvolvimento, informs that the Employee João Barbosa Ferreira, was approved in a public tender in 2006, to perform the Public Job of Clerk, is exercising the function of trust of class supervisor in the secretary of health and during his tenure he did not withdraw from Public Employment.

Although, it received a statement from some employees of the rubber and mechanical workshop sector of the GERP, who opened an administrative procedure to investigate the facts about the allegations.”