PSDB calls Eduardo Costa ‘opportunist’ after announcement of withdrawal

The PSDB in Minas Gerais released a press release on Monday night (1st) in response to the video published by journalist Eduardo Costa (Citizenship). Earlier, Costa announced that he would not be a candidate for vice governor on the ticket of the candidate for reelection Romeu Zema (Novo) with strong attacks on the PSDB and the party leaders in the state. federal deputy Aécio Neves and the party’s president in Minas Gerais, Paulo Abi-Ackel.

The content released by the PSDB says that the party “deeply regrets the terms of the demonstration by broadcaster Eduardo Costa when he announced that he will not be a candidate for the position of vice governor”.

Regarding references to alleged corrupt practices by Aécio Neves, cited by Eduardo Costa, the party claimed opportunism. “The opportunistic reference to lawsuits, which have already been clarified and closed, does not contribute to a good political debate. We hope that in these elections the debate of ideas will prevail over personal attacks and the honor of anyone,” the party said in the statement.

The note also contains the information that the party had no personal veto over Eduardo Costa’s desire to run for vice-governor. “Only the PSDB had already chosen, as is legitimate, to present the name of deputy Marcus Pestana as a candidate for governor”.

The PSDB’s position also criticizes the position of the governor’s party, the Novo. “To us, from the PSDB, it always seemed clear that, when inviting a name that was part of the federation with a party that already had a candidate for the Government, in this case the PSDB, in fact, the New he was looking for an artifice to keep his ticket pure, without alliances”.

With Eduardo Costa’s public refusal, the favorite to be Zema’s deputy in the next election is former secretary Mateus Simões (Novo). At the Novo convention, held on July 23, the party approved that, if the vice president was not Eduardo Costa, the chosen one would be Simões. Now the State Executive of the party needs to confirm the nomination.

As THE TIME showed earlier, Eduardo Costa recalled the accusation that former Minas governor Aécio Neves allegedly received R$ 2 million in bribes from JBS. Earlier this year, the Federal Court in São Paulo acquitted Aécio Neves of the charge of passive corruption, as well as Frederico Pacheco, but the Federal Public Ministry appealed the decision.

“Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) regrets that there was no consensus for journalist Eduardo Costa (Citizenship) to be the candidate for vice on the ticket and reiterates his admiration for the communicator. Out of respect for the decisions of the party federation he is a member of, he will not comment on the position of other parties”, says a note released by Partido Novo.

Check out the full note from the PSDB of Minas Gerais:

The PSDB of Minas Gerais deeply regrets the terms of the demonstration by broadcaster Eduardo Costa when announcing that he will not be a candidate for the position of vice governor. Politics imposes certain rites that must be respected.

There was never any personal veto on Costa’s claim. Only the PSDB had already chosen, as is legitimate, to present the name of deputy Marcus Pestana as a candidate for governor, which, in itself, would make the alliance in the first round with any other candidate, including that of Governor Romeu Zema, unfeasible.

In politics things do not always happen the way we imagine and expect. But that does not exempt us from maintaining our relations in the field of mutual respect. That’s what we’ve been doing with all the candidates and especially with Cidadania, a party that today is federated with the PSDB throughout Brazil.

To us, from the PSDB, it always seemed clear that, when inviting a name that was part of the federation with a party that already had a candidate for the Government, in this case the PSDB, in fact, the Novo sought an artifice to keep your plate pure, without alliances.

We regret that the broadcaster did not understand this and, even more, did not, at the politically appropriate moment, that is, at the beginning of speculation with his name, expressed his disinterest in being a representative of the PSDB-Citizenship federation. Version brought to light just now.

The opportunistic reference to lawsuits that have already been clarified and closed does not contribute to a good political debate. We hope that in these elections the debate of ideas will prevail over personal attacks and the honor of anyone. The PSDB has always acted this way and will continue to do so.

PSDB-MG