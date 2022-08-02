PSDB officializes Mara Gabrilli as Tebet’s deputy in 100% female ticket

posted on 08/02/2022 12:57



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

The PSDB made official, this Tuesday (2/8), senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) as vice of also senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) on the ticket for the Presidency of the Republic. The announcement was made during an event at the PSDB headquarters in São Paulo.

“I’m flattered to have a woman like Simone invite me to be her deputy,” Gabrilli said. “You can imagine the size of my emotion to be able to contribute to this country, because it was people with disabilities who made me want to fight so that people have the opportunity”, she added.

In her speech, the senator recalled her trajectory in politics, passing through the positions of councilor, deputy, by the committee of United Nations (UN) about the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, until occupying the current position of senator. Gabrilli also criticized the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and also the PT governments.

“I am very, very devastated, sad, to see a government disdaining the black population, women, girls, disdaining indigenous people,” said the senator. “It’s impossible to live with a situation like that. Disdain our own country. Sometimes it seems that our president only increases when he sees people suffering, when he sees people decreasing”, he added. The senator also said that she saw “inside my house my father being extorted by the PT, with a gun to his head”.

The senator has already defended on previous occasions that her father, a businessman in the public transport sector in Santo André, São Paulo, was threatened by members of the management of the then mayor of the city Celso Daniel (PT), killed in 2002.





“It doesn’t serve the president who is there and it doesn’t serve the president of the past either”, said Tebet. Without naming names, she also accused former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of having tried to “pull the rug” on the candidacy. “We arrived, against everything and everyone. Get the entire history from the press, everything that was reported. I wasn’t supposed to be here, but we arrived,” she continued.

The senator also stated that the choice of a 100% female ticket was made after qualitative research. “I’m glad the polls show that men and women are ready to vote for this ticket. This is a two-round election, and we’re going to be there,” Tebet said.

“Two women with a history of public life”

“In this construction of the search for someone who could represent the whole of this democratic center, these political forces, the whole press, the whole society followed what this journey was”, said the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo. “Yes, the strength of Brazilian women is ready to govern this country. It is more than having two senators, it is having two women with a history of public life. This moment is for the construction of politics”, he added.

The national president of the MDB, federal deputy Baleira Rossi (MDB-SP), was also present and defended the slate, now complete, as inclusive and as a response to the current polarization. “It’s sad for the country that, if it had no alternative, could choose the president of the Republic by voting no. When we choose a president because we don’t like the other, we have no hope, we have no prospect of a better life”, said Whale.

Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) also spoke, who was one of the main candidates for the vice-presidential candidacy. The senator’s name was supported by Tebet, but Jereissati signaled to allies that he was unwilling to participate in the ticket. “At one point my name was raised by the generosity of our friends to run for vice president. However, we decided not to make any hasty decisions”, said the senator, explaining that the name of Mara Gabrilli was chosen after research and negotiations.