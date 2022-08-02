PSDB rebuts criticisms of Eduardo Costa: ‘Opportunist reference’ – Politics

Zema try for re-election without Eduardo Costa as vice on his ticket (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press/Itatiaia) “Politics imposes certain rites that must be respected”, highlighted the PSDB of Minas Gerais, in a note, regarding the resignation of Eduardo Costa (Citizenship) from the position of deputy governor of the ticket of Romeu Zema (Novo). “The opportunistic reference to actions in the courts, which have already been clarified and closed, does not contribute to a good political debate. We hope that in these elections the debate of ideas will prevail over personal attacks and honor of anyone. The PSDB has always acted in this way. and continue to do so”, highlighted in another part of the note.

Check the PSDB note in full

“The PSDB of Minas Gerais deeply regrets the terms of the demonstration by broadcaster Eduardo Costa when he announced that he will not be a candidate for the position of vice governor. Politics imposes certain rites that must be respected.

There was never any intended personal veto by Costa. Only the PSDB had already opted, as legitimate, to present the name of deputy Marcus Pestana as a candidate for governor, which, in itself, would make the alliance in the first round unfeasible with any other candidacy, including that of governor Romeu Zema.

In politics, things do not always turn out the way we imagine and hope. But that does not exempt us from maintaining our relationships in the field of mutual respect. That’s what we’ve been doing with all candidates and especially with Cidadania, a party that today is federated with the PSDB throughout Brazil.

To us, from the PSDB, it always seemed clear that, when inviting a name that was part of the federation with a party that already had a candidate for the Government, in this case the PSDB, in fact, the Novo was looking for It’s a ruse to keep your plate pure, without alliances.

We regret that the broadcaster did not understand this and, even more, did not, at the politically appropriate moment, that is, at the beginning of speculation with his name, expressed his lack of interest in being a representative of the PSDB-Cidadania federation. Verse brought up just now.

The opportunistic reference to lawsuits, which have already been clarified and closed, does not contribute to a good political debate. We hope that in these elections the debate of ideas will prevail over personal attacks and honor of anyone. The PSDB has always acted this way and will continue to do so.”