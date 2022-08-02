Psychographed letter from Eliza Samúdio reveals where the body is: “I never imagined”

Seer publishes psychographed letter from Eliza Samúdio and guarantees that he knows where the model’s body was thrown

A psychographed letter attributed to Eliza Samudio could put an end to one of the most enduring mysteries: after all, where is the body of the dead model 12 years ago?

According to information from the seer Chaline Grazikthe information will be revealed soon.

It is that she published a letter that would have been sent by the spirit of the model. She was killed at the behest of Bruno Fernandes, goalkeeper Bruno.

The psychic published an excerpt from the letter and says that the body was thrown into a river.

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one listened. My neck hurt so much, they squeezed, until my body ran out of oxygen. But at that moment, my spirit immediately left my body. It was near a tree from where I saw everything they did to me. Suddenly, there came a grumpy man with dark skin and a red shirt. That day I didn’t know who he was. But I could see everything they did to me, a feeling they had of dread , who didn’t know what to do. They seemed possessed. I never imagined what they were capable of. One told the other how to hide the body… They decided to throw me into a river, which I clearly remember, a fetid river. They took a piece of wood with lint and They beat me a lot, until my body was at the bottom. They looked terrified, but even so they committed the crime. I saw everything, felt everything”, reports the letter.

AND NOW?

the mother of Eliza Samudio told that the model’s son, Bruninho Samudiowants to meet his father.

Goalkeeper Bruno was convicted of killing the model in a crime that shocked Brazil 11 years ago.

According to his grandmother, the boy was recently revolted by remembering his mother’s death. “The other day, he asked me about his mother’s death because he felt guilty about the crime. I had never seen him revolt or be so shaken. I saw my grandson punch his mattress hard… Said he’s not guilty of anything. The only culprit in this story is the father.”she told the newspaper Extra.