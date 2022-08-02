Rapper 6ix9ine presents favela ‘bosses’ with Rolex watches in Rio

Rapper 6ix9ine spent a weekend in Brazil.

6ix9ine surprisingly, he spent a few days on vacation in Rio de Janeiro and got to know some places in the state, including the favelas. On his last day in Brazil, the rapper went to the Mangueira favela and released a video where he appears tossing money in the air after a visit to the favela.

In the publication by 6ix9ine, the rapper claims that, unlike the other South American countries he visited, he was unable to distribute the money to the population, as it was too chaotic and he needed an escape route to get out of the community. “Thank you Brazil, I love you! You are a beautiful country, I felt safer in the most dangerous favela! Thank you Brazil, God bless you!”

6ix9ine was in Brazil accompanied by his girlfriend and his friend Steve and in a video shared by the youtuber, we can see that the two presented two people in the Mangueira favela with Rolex watches. On his social networks, Steve released a video where he appears with 6ix9ine handing over the watches as a thank you to two hooded men. In the caption, he wrote: “I received so much love in the favelas that I decided to give it to the bosses”. In the video the men thank them and say they will be welcome when they return to the favela.

In another photo published by the youtuber, Steve appears with a gun while at his side, on a table, appear what would be packaged drugs. “We spent 70 thousand dollars in two different countries” captioned the Youtuber.

6ix9ine arrived causing a stir in Rio de Janeiro. In a video recorded by his girlfriend, 6ix9ine appears with many bundles filled with R$100 bills, then he jokes that all this money was exchanged for a bill of only 20 dollars, after laughingly showing the 20-dollar bill. The rapper gained great popularity for his songs and his case with American justice, where he ratted out his gang members to lessen his prison sentence. Since he got out of jail, the artist has been trying to resume his career in music, but without great success so far.

See the video below: