Real estate sector soars and achieves best results of the decade

The real estate sector showed positive results in Brasília. Last year, the market had a considerable rise. Anteda!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

A survey carried out by the Association of Companies in the Real Estate Market (Ademi-DF) and by the Civil Construction Industry Union (Sinduscon-DF) pointed out that the real estate sector achieved the best result in May this year in Brasília. This is the highest level since 2015. More than 5,000 new apartments were put up for sale.

Compared to May last year, the number of sales increased by 12.4%. This is a data that only considers the Federal District.

reasons for growth

One of the factors that can be pointed out as explaining this movement is the Covid-19 pandemic. Social distancing and lockdown measures have forced people to spend more time indoors and give more importance to the home.

In 2021, the sector had positive results. However, some experts believed that for this year the scenario would be different due to the escalation of inflation, which generates an increase in input costs for construction companies. In addition, high unemployment rates and the loss of purchasing power do not allow the transfer of increases in the sector.

And, with credit more expensive, many families, especially the lower class, are being forced to leave the real estate market.

This is a reality, however, in Brasília, the real estate market remains heated and registers positive results.

C6 Bank launches novelty and will have credit for small entrepreneurs

Real estate market in 2021

Last year, the real estate sector showed great growth. Property prices showed the highest rise in 7 years. The sector was largely influenced by the global dynamics of the pandemic. The interest rate, for example, reached 2% in March last year, its historic low.

In an attempt to soften the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, the drop in interest rates made financing cheaper. Second, the need for remote work has made people want a better and more comfortable space to work.

Finally, lockdowns and social distancing have enriched the upper class, who could not make new trips or frequent establishments such as bars, cinemas and restaurants.

Given this scenario, investors began to seek more profitability for their reserves and chose to invest in real estate. With the reduced rates, many families also took advantage of the occasion and allocated their resources to the real estate industry.

According to data provided by the General Index of the Residential Real Estate Market (IGMI-R), there was a 16.25% increase in property prices in the country compared to the same period of the previous year.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

Image: Romolo Tavani / Shutterstock.com