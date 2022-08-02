Rent rises almost twice as fast as inflation; see more expensive capitals | Economy

reproduction Rent inflation rises

The rise in interest rates made the dream of home ownership more distant and made the property rental market more heated. In parallel, the return to face-to-face work led many Brazilians who had moved to interior cities during the pandemic to return to capitals, contributing to the increase in rental contracts. According to the FipeZap+ index, rent has risen, on average, 9.49% since January, almost double the country’s inflation in the period, of 5.49%.

In some capitals, the jump was even greater. In Goiânia, there was an increase of 19.55%, in Florianópolis, of 18.6% and in Salvador, of 15.26%. Even with the readjustments, the price per square meter in these capitals remains lower than in markets like São Paulo, where it costs R$ 43, and Rio, for R$ 35. The rental value in Rio has risen 10.8% since January .

“The value of rents has been rising since October last year and accelerated this year with the advance of vaccination, the job market responding positively. All this makes it possible for landlords to pass on prices to tenants. the increase in the IPCA”, says Pedro Tenório, economist at DataZap+.

With the jump in interest rates, which went from 2% since mid-2021 to 13.25%, many Brazilians who already had the keys to their own house almost in hand postponed their plans, due to the cost of financing and the risk of default. . The solution was to redo the math and go back to rent.

Another survey, by Quinto Andar, shows that in the first half of the year, contracts have been closed in Rio with a high of 9.5%.

“People are holding back, avoiding taking on long-term financing with high interest, elections. And applications compete with who will pay in cash. rent with what you receive”, says Leonardo Schneider, vice president of Secovi Rio.

lower vacancy rate

The way is to negotiate. Carlos Eduardo Caldas, 36, turned a 60% increase into R$200 after talking to the real estate company and the owner of the apartment who lives in Leme, in the South Zone of Rio, for three years.

“I really like the place where I live. I thought about moving, but, in addition to all the stress, it would be leaving my house behind. In researching other properties, I saw that the rent correction was at odds with others on the same street. and decided to propose a deal”, he says.

For Jean Carvalho, property manager at Apsa, which manages more than 100,000 units in several cities, the loss of income — with the advance of inflation — also slows down acquisitions, and many professionals are returning from the countryside to work face-to-face.

An internal study corroborates this assessment: the vacancy rate (empty properties) was 13.8% in May, a level equivalent to the pre-pandemic level. At the worst moment of the crisis, one in five properties was vacant.

With the increase in the price of rents, many families have been looking for smaller apartments, in less valued neighborhoods or in buildings that offer less services. In São Paulo, for example, the city center started to be sought with more emphasis, and offers of properties with only one bedroom are growing.

Gabriel Leão, partner responsible for the data science area at Amora, a startup that works in the purchase, rent and resale of properties for its own users, in São Paulo, noticed this movement.

“People who come to us are not giving up the typology of the property. It wasn’t for Vila Mariana (Center-South of SP), he accepts talking about Vila Andrade (South Zone), for example”, says Leão, who follows in his base of around 1,500 properties, in addition to price assessments from different sources.

The globe Graph shows rent price increase

For the rental director of real estate Lello, Raphael Sylvester, the alternation of neighborhoods in the preference of families is a factor that contributes to the resumption of the rental market to be well distributed. With no way of holding back the readjustment of contracts in force, in many cases the solution was to expand horizons to regions that were not in the plans before.

“This is a natural change. Loss of income, credit restriction… The only option is to look for regions that serve you, but with a more affordable price for your pocket”, says Sylvester.

old buildings

Logistics manager Carlos Nader did not have to leave Mooca, in the East Zone of São Paulo, where he wanted to stay. After resisting the readjustments, he had to give in to a 10% increase in the contract he had in a two-bedroom, 67m2 apartment, which was R$3,600 per month (with condominium and IPTU).

Four blocks away, he found an alternative of 80m2, for R$ 2,100. The key to solving the budget problem was an older building with fewer services. “I continued in the same neighborhood and had a reduction of R$ 1,500 per month”, says Nader.

According to the data manager of Quinto Andar, Thiago Reis, the demand is greater for smaller properties, which are even more valued. “People want to live close to public transport, to work,” he says.

He points to the example of Butantã, a neighborhood in the West Zone of São Paulo. Recently contemplated by the expansion of the subway, the region has seen an explosion of new developments, most of which are dedicated to low-rise properties, framed by the new zoning of the city. “It was the neighborhood that appreciated the most in the last six months in São Paulo, more than 23%”, says the manager of Quinto Andar.

The profusion of new units of up to one bedroom from the new zoning of the capital of São Paulo also created an offer that met this movement back to the Center, according to Leão.

Flat became alternative

In Rio, those who don’t want to give up more upscale neighborhoods also need to move to more compact apartments. Marketing director Fabio Balassiano began his search for a property after his divorce in 2021. He has been living on rent since January and felt a 20% increase in the value of contracts, which led him to abandon the search for apartments and move for a flat in Lagoa, South Zone of Rio.

“I gave up looking for apartments, it was all absurd. The flat may not be a good option if you only consider the rent, but it is already fully furnished, with cleaning and shared spaces, such as the kitchen”.





