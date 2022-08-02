Report points out that lawyer took 7 stab wounds and died after fatal blow to the chest | Rio de Janeiro

The document produced by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) indicated that the largest perforation reached 70mm long. The chest region also received another lighter blow.

The other stab wounds were applied to the head, right arm and left arm and two more in the lawyer’s rib region.

The lawyer, who would have turned 28 last Monday (1), was stabbed after leaving a party in Praça da República, in the early hours of July 23.

Graduated in 2020 from Universidade Cândido Mendes, he worked as a legal assistant in a law firm and lived in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio.

According to investigations, Victor and three other co-workers left the office and went to Praça da República, where an event known as ‘Samba da Raça’ took place.

Suspect and victim together

At the scene, Victor met with the man suspected of his death. The police believe that the crime was committed by Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira, 37 years old.

At 11:38 pm, the two appear together walking along Rua da Constitution, turning right from Praça da República and heading towards the Saara VLT station.

The cameras also recorded the lawyer and the possible perpetrator of the crime talking for a few minutes at the VLT station.

Twenty minutes after meeting, at 11:58 pm, Victor is attacked. He tries to run away, but is knocked down and stabbed by the assassin. After being stabbed, the criminal still took his wallet and cell phone.

The lawyer’s body was found, without documents, in Praça da República by agents of the 5th Battalion (Praça da Harmonia). Others reported burglaries in the area the same night the young man was killed.

The 29th Criminal Court of the Capital of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) issued a temporary arrest warrant against Wilson José. He remains a fugitive from justice.

Last Monday (1), the Portal dos Procurados, from Disque Denúncia, released a poster of Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira asking for information on where to find the suspect.

Suspect showed knife to security

A security camera at the Saara VLT station, in downtown Rio, recorded the moment when the suspect in the death of lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27, appears showing a knife to a security guard at a store in the region.

The scene took place minutes before the death of Victor, who was stabbed after leaving a party at Praça da República, in downtown Rio.

In a statement to the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), the security guard who appears in the images stated that he was approached by the suspect and that he was intimidated when he presented a knife and an electronic anklet.

The security guard also said that Wilson José said that he would make his “run” in that place and that he wished not to be disturbed by the security.