Retroactive installment of R$ 600 through Auxílio Brasil? Learn more about the government benefit

In an unequal country like Brazil, everyone recognizes the need to create income transfer programs. They bring the basics to people who have so little besides creating hope for better days. With the enactment of Benefits PECO Brazil aid was boosted to R$ 600 and this increased the expectation of policyholders whether there will be any retroactive installment. Read our article below and find out the answer.

New Auxílio Brasil payments begin in August

Namely, the payments of the new installments of the Brazil aid after the readjustment from R$ 400 to R$ 600. This happens because the Federal Government brought the August calendar forward by 10 days. Namely, the order of deposits remains the same: the first group to receive are those with a NIS (Social Identification Number) ending in 1. The new amount begins to be transferred on August 9th.

Will Aid Brazil pay retroactive installment?

The most important thing at the moment is to know if there will be any retroactive installment to be paid because new programs created by Benefits PEC will pay double payment precisely because of that. But about the Brazil aid, despite efforts to release the new values ​​later in July, the answer is no. Therefore, there will be only five installments with the addition of R$ 200. With the delay in approving the amendment, it was not possible to process the payments so that they could be included in the last month’s payroll, as intended by the Ministry of Citizenship. Thus, the best measure was to anticipate payments by 10 days, the first being for the aforementioned August 9th.

Expectation of 20 million families assisted

On the other hand, the Palácio do Planalto hopes to finally eliminate the waiting list for the Brazil aid and include two million more families in the benefit. Even so, the Ministry of Citizenship, which is responsible for the selection of beneficiaries, has not yet confirmed the correct number of people who should join the program. However, the expectation is that the number of family nuclei assisted by the new Brazil aid reach, in short, the mark of 20 million Brazilians.

