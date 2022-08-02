Rio has 15 thousand doses of vaccine that expire this Tuesday; city ​​hall asks cariocas to look for posts to catch up on vaccinations | Rio de Janeiro

About 15 thousand doses of vaccine from astraZeneca against Covid can be discarded if they are not applied this Tuesday (2). The Municipal Health Department (SMS) confirms the expiry date of immunizers. The prefecture asks that all residents of Rio de Janeiro with delayed vaccination look for a health center.

In March, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the extension of the validity period of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The validity passed from six to nine months.

Therefore, SMS warns that, even if the date on the bottle is different, the population can rest assured that vaccines can still be applied, according to Anvisa, as they are part of the expanded batch.

To avoid waste, the city hall asks that all Rio residents with pending immunization against Covid attend the vaccination points (check the list).

Since last week, the City Hall of Rio announced that it would start vaccinating with the fourth dose (second booster dose) all residents of the city aged 18 or over.