Riot Games announces that League of Legends spin-off fighting game will be free to play

New details about “Project L” have been released by Riot!

THE Riot Games released today (1) a new video about the development of “Project L”, working title of the fighting game being made by the company. One of the main points of the video was the revelation that the spin off in League of Legends It will also be completely free to play.

On video, Tom Cannonone of those responsible for the project, spoke about the decision:

“Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible for you to enjoy Project L. We want you to be able to play regardless of where you live, what your skill level is, or how much money you can spend on a game. So I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free to play. If you’ve played a Riot game before, this won’t come as a surprise.”

The video has more commentary on the development process, and comes with the promise of a new update on the project later this year. In addition, a post on the website of Riot revealed a champion currently being taken from Summoner’s Rift to Project L: Illaoi. The character, who in addition to being a champion of LoL was highlighted in the history of Ruined Kingwill join those already confirmed Ekko, JinxDarius and Ahri.

In the post, the developers presented concept art, in addition to telling more about the behind-the-scenes of the process of making Illaoi for the fighting game. With this, they also revealed that players can expect a character focused on medium-range combat, with great destructive power, belonging to an archetype they call “Bully Colossus”.

O Project L does not yet have a release date, but will have more news released later this year.

