Rivals in Libertadores quarterfinals, Flamengo takes advantage of Corinthians in knockout duels | liberators

Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other next Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022. The match opens the eighth knockout duel in history between rivals from São Paulo and Rio of January. The advantage, currently, belongs to Flamengo: 4 to 3.
There were 13 official knockout matches, totaling seven clashes (six in a round trip, plus one in a single match). The crossings took place in five competitions: Copa do Brasil (1989, 2018 and 2019), Torneio Rio-São Paulo (1997), Libertadores (2010), Supercopa do Brasil (1991) and Campeonato Brasileiro (1984).
Ronaldo, from Corinthians, tries to escape from three Flamengo scorers, among them, Ronaldo Angelim and David Braz, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores 2010 – Photo: VANDERLEI ALMEIDA / AFP
The only time the knockout match was worth Libertadores, Flamengo got the better of. At the time, in the round of 16, the Cariocas won the first leg by 1-0, at Maracanã, with a goal from Adriano Imperador. On the return, Corinthians won 2-1, goals from David Braz (against) and Ronaldo Fenômeno for Timão; Vagner Love, however, guaranteed the red-black classification for the qualified goal. The elimination frustrated Fiel, who had hoped for the title in the centenary year.
The fight has already won in the 1991 Brazilian Supercup. The single game defined the best among the 1990 national champions: Corinthians, Brazilian champion, and Flamengo, champion of the Brazilian Cup. Timão’s victory came 1-0, in Morumbi, with a goal scored by Neto.
Check out below the details of the 13 knockout games for official competitions between Flamengo and Corinthians in history:
4 Flamengo rankings
Copa do Brasil 2019 (House of 16)
Departure: 05/15/2019 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Flamengo (Corinthians Arena)
Round: 04/06/2019 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Maracanã)
Best moments: Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians for the 2019 Copa do Brasil
2010 Libertadores (Octave Finals)
Departure: 04/28/2010 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Maracanã)
Back: 05/05/2010 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo (Pacaembu)
PVC at Home recalls Ronaldo vs Império do Amor clash in 2010 Libertadores
1997 Rio-São Paulo Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Departure: 01/21/1997 – Flamengo 3 x 0 Corinthians (Maracanã)
Back: 01/25/1997 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Flamengo (Morumbi)
In 1997, Corinthians beats Flamengo 2-0 and is eliminated from the Rio-São Paulo Tournament
Copa do Brasil 1989 (Quarterfinals)
Departure: 08/02/1989 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Corinthians (Maracanã)
Back: 08/12/1989 – Corinthians 4 x 2 Flamengo (Pacaembu)
In 1989, Corinthians beats Flamengo 4-2 but is out of the Copa do Brasil
3 Corinthians rankings
2018 Copa do Brasil (Semifinal)
Departure: 09/12/2018 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Corinthians (Maracanã)
Back: 09/26/2018 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo (Corinthians Arena)
Best moments Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo for the semifinal of the 2018 Copa do Brasil
1991 Brazilian Super Cup (Final)
Single game: 01/27/1991 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo (Morumbi)
In 1991, Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brazilian Super Cup
1984 Brazilian Championship (Quarterfinals)
Departure: 04/29/1984 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Corinthians (Maracanã)
Back: 06/05/1984 – Corinthians 4 x 1 Flamengo (Morumbi)
In 1984, Corinthians beat Flamengo 4-1 for the Brazilian Championship and advanced to the semis