Ron begins transition after recovering from thigh injury

Palmeiras continued, this morning, the preparation for the duel against Atlético-MG, which takes place on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

In the activity, Abel Ferreira had the important return of Rony. The shirt number 10 has recovered from an injury to his left thigh and started the period of physical transition on the lawn of the Football Academy.

Despite having worked with the cast in most of the technical activities, he left earlier to fulfill a schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Now, the striker runs out of time to make himself available to the Portuguese for this Wednesday’s match. He hasn’t played since the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza on July 10.

Abel and his coaching staff started today’s activities with a work with three teams in reduced dimensions. Then, with two teams and the goalkeepers present, the aim was to achieve the proposed missions. Finally, the athletes from Palmeiras still improved creations of plays and submissions.

It is worth remembering that, despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

The last training session before the game takes place this Tuesday, when, soon after, the Palmeiras delegation leaves for Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais.