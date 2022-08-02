RTX 4070Ti specs leaked: 7680 cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory

Model 4070Ti should compete with RTX 3090Ti

Scheduled to launch in the last months of 2022, NVIDIA’s new line of RTX 40 graphics cards should hit the market bringing performance gains over the RTX 30 models. GeForce RTX 4070Ti will have 7680 cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X memorywith performance to rival the company’s current top-of-the-line model, the RTX 3090Ti.

The information was released by the leaker Kopite7Kimi, who have been leaking data on upcoming Nvidia releases for quite some time. The plate will also be equipped with 48 MB of L2 cache and must have a high power consumption of 400W.

RTX 4090 up to 66% faster than the 3090Ti?

The same leaker also stated that the RTX 4090 will be a complete monster on its own. If the 4070Ti’s information turns out to be true – which it may well not prove to be, the high-end models of the new graphics card lineup can deliver impressive performances.

The information points out that the GeForce RTX 4090 reached over 19,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme in Graphics, a type of benchmark test. This result represents a 66% faster increase than the RTX 3090 Ti, the brand’s current flagship, and up to 82% faster than the RTX 3090.

It is important to point out that the benchmarking tests, which so far are just rumors, may not represent the real performance of the device. Therefore, it is important to keep expectations under control, until official information about the new graphics cards is released. Something that should happen within the next few months.

If the schedule is maintained, the GeForce RTX 4090 should make its debut between the months of September and October, while the other models of the 40 series arrive with about 4 weeks of difference between each release. However, the possibility that Nvidia decides to postpone the arrival of the new cards to 2023 has not yet been ruled out.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Wccftech