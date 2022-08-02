Rumor: RTX 4090 hits 19,000 points in 3D Mark TimeSpy Extreme

The same rumor also points out that RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 hit 10,000 points in the same test

In recent months, the graphics card scene has been taken over by discussions about the possible announcement and launch of the series GeForce RTX 40 from NVIDIA. In the midst of so much speculation, the leaker Kopite7kimi posted on its Twitter profile possible performance data for some of the parts that will be part of the new line of GPUs.

The data published by leaker are apparently referring to the scores of the plates RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 On test 3DMark TimeSpy Extremea benchmark used to classify and evaluate PCs in environments with 4K resolution and use of DirectX 12. On the other hand, the RTX 4090, with supposed results released a few days before the other two GPUs, would have reached 19 thousand points, placing it as twice as fast as the other two GPUs. RTX 3090, with 16840 CUDA cores and AD102 GPU.

According to leakerboth cards have scores of over 10,000, with the RTX 4080, in particular, also surpassing the 15 thousand mark. The plates, according to Kopite7kimihave the AD103 GPU and 10240 CUDA cores, in the case of RTX 4080and AD104 GPU and 7168 CUDA cores for the RTX 4070. If the tests are true, they indicate that the RTX 4070 will have the same speed as RTX 3090 and gives Radeon RX 6900XTat least in the assessments made by the 3DMark TimeSpy Extremewhile the RTX 4080 will be about twice as fast as the RTX 3080.

When will the RTX 40 series be released?

Rumors point out that the RTX 4090the highest performance model in the line RTX 40will be released in October, while the two models allegedly tested by Kopite7kimi would only be released in 2023, due to a review of NVIDIA’s strategy for the survival of the series RTX 30 – a consequence of the cryptocurrency market slump in recent months.

