Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Black Sea Fleet headquarters – DW – 07/31/2022

Russian authorities said Sunday that a drone strike loaded with explosives injured five people at the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea.

The Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvojayev, posted on his Telegram account the following message: “This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil the Russian Fleet Day”, in reference to the date that is celebrated in Russia this Sunday. “An unidentified object flew into the fleet headquarters yard, according to preliminary data, it was a drone. Five people were injured, they are fleet headquarters employees, there were no fatalities”, he added.

After the explosion, all Russian Fleet Day festivities “have been canceled for security reasons”, Razvojayev said, urging Sevastopol residents not to leave their homes “if possible”.

The attack is the latest setback for the Black Sea fleet during the war against Ukraine. In April, Ukraine sank the flagship of the Black Sea fleet, the cruiser Moskva. To this day it is unclear how many sailors were killed in the attack.

Ukrainian officials, for their part, denied being behind the unprecedented attack, describing the Russian accusations as “deliberate provocation”.

The announcement of an “alleged Ukrainian attack on the Russian fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol” is “a deliberate provocation,” Serguii Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa (southern Ukraine) regional administration, said in a video on Telegram. “The liberation of occupied Ukrainian Crimea will take place in a much more efficient way,” he added.

The Russian accusations came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, in a speech in St. Petersburg, that his navy would be equipped “in the coming months” with a new hypersonic Zircon cruise missile, which “knows no obstacles”.

The Russian fleet “is capable of inflicting a devastating response on all those who decide to attack our sovereignty and freedom,” Putin assured, noting that its military equipment “is subject to continuous improvement.” Delivery of the Zircon missiles “to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in the next few months,” he said.

Russian attacks

In southern Ukraine, authorities in Mykolaiv said on Sunday that the city had been the target of intense Russian bombing, “the heaviest” since the beginning of the war, which left at least two dead: an agricultural magnate and his wife, who died after having their mansion hit by a Russian missile.

According to the city’s mayor, Oleksandre Senkevych, “powerful explosions” were heard twice this morning.

Other attacks hit the regions of Kharkiv (east) and Sumy (northeast).

On Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged residents of the Donetsk region to leave the region to escape “Russian terror” and bombings in this territory in the east of the country, largely under Moscow’s control. “A government decision has been taken on the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region,” Zelensky said in a video. “The more residents who leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will kill,” he added.

At least 200,000 civilians still live in territories in the Donetsk region that are not yet under Russian occupation, according to an estimate by Ukrainian authorities.

jps (AFP, Reuters, ots)