Russians use knife to castrate Ukrainian soldier in video, Ukrainian officials say

Video went viral on social media after being shared by Ukrainian authorities

A video of a Ukrainian soldier being apparently mutilated by Russian military has circulated on social media. In the images, the victim is lying down, with her hands tied behind her back, when the aggressors approach and seem to cut her genital organ.

The recording went viral on social media after being shared by Ukrainian authorities. The video has not been independently confirmed by the world’s leading newspapers and agencies, but Ukrainian sources say they have identified the attacker.

Before mutilating the Ukrainian soldier, the Russians kick the man in the head. One of the officials who shared the video was Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun. Twitter, however, banned the publication.

“Twitter banned my profile today. Because I posted a video where a Russian soldier castrates a Ukrainian POW. Twitter decided it was too cruel. But that’s what happens. And deleting the video isn’t going to change that. People should know what what Russia is doing,” wrote Inna.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also expressed indignation. “Everyone needs to understand: Russia is a country of cannibals who enjoy torture and murder. But the fog of war won’t help to avoid punishing the executioners. We’ve identified them all. Let’s catch them all.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers, said the video “was yet another apparent example of complete disregard for life and human dignity in Ukraine committed by Russian forces”.

AGGRESSOR IDENTIFICATION

Ukrainian sources, including the NGO Myrotvorets, known for sharing lists of people considered “Ukraine’s enemies”, say the Russian holding the knife in the images is a 39-year-old fighter from Kalmykia, a Russian region on the Caspian Sea.

According to reports, the man is believed to be part of the Luhansk Bryanka-SSSR armed group, which defends the government of President Vladimir Putin. The unit has a reputation for being violent and brutal.

Follow TikTok from BNews and stay up to date with the news.