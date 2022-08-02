Russia’s Supreme Court Classifies Azov Battalion as ‘Terrorist Group’ | Ukraine and Russia

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday classified Ukraine’s Azov Battalion as a terrorist group, a Reuters correspondent said.
The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultranationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting Russia in eastern Ukraine.
Russia regularly quotes Azov in support of its claim that Ukraine is controlled by “fascists”.
What is the Azov battalion?
Founded in 2014 by far-right military personnel and later integrated into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Azov Battalion is one of the most combative opponents of Russian troops, who launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.
Ukrainian nationalists and Azov soldiers march in Kiev, Ukraine, to mark the founding of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. The paramilitary resistance movement was formed in 1943 to fight for the country’s independence.
The group, whose name is a reference to the Sea of Azov, a region north of the Black Sea, acquired importance in the same year of its foundation, when it took up arms to push back pro-Russian separatist troops in the Donbass region after Moscow occupied and annexed the Crimean peninsula.
Many protesters had family and friends in the Azov battalion and some were flying Ukrainian flags, with a logo similar to the “Wolfsangel” used by Nazi units in World War II.
The Azov Battalion is criticized for displaying Nazi symbols, such as the Wolfsangel, used by the 2nd SS Panzer Division Das Reich, and the Black Sun. But for some Ukrainians, the regiment has been praised for its commitment to fighting Russian incursions into the country over the past few years.
Members of the Ukrainian national guard ‘Azov’ and activists take part in a protest in Kiev, Ukraine, against local elections in areas controlled by pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country.
Despite the criticism, these supporters claim that the troops are fighting the fascists and not supporting the fascists.
If members of the Azov battalion “had a radical ideology, they would have been expelled from the army. I don’t see any extreme right-wing radicalism in them,” argues Kiev businessman Taras Rokovyi, 32. “They are simply Ukrainian heroes,” he adds.
A group of protesters in Kiev asks the people of Mariupol for help with the flag of the Azov Battalion in the center (Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)
At the foundation, the group adopted a series of neo-Nazi symbols and maintained contact with far-right movements, but renounced speech before being integrated under the command of the Ukrainian army.
“The Azov Battalion is part of the Ukrainian National Guard, it is no longer a paramilitary unit. The connection with far-right politicians is part of history,” argues political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko.