Santander has new job vacancies. How to get?

Santander has job openings for specific areas of the bank’s internal sector, aimed at better customer service.

Santander Brasil has job openings for specific areas of the bank’s internal sector. With the new opportunities, the institution seeks to offer better support to its customers. Find out more about the vacancies below.

Jobs at Santander

The vacancies made available by Santander are for the following positions:

Administrative Analyst/Consortium – Exclusively for People with Disabilities (PwD);

Financial Planning Analyst;

Senior Technology and Operations Analyst (Data Viz);

Technology and Operations Analyst (Data);

Senior Data Analyst;

Financial Planning Analyst – Exclusively for People with Disabilities (PwD);

Senior Human Resources Analyst (Training and Development);

Retail Risk Analyst III (Indicators);

Senior Technology and Operations Analyst (Personal and Card Risks);

Senior Technology and Operations Analyst (Motor Telemetry);

Technology and Operations Analyst;

Technology and Operations Analyst – Exclusively for People with Disabilities (PwD);

Technology and Operations Analyst (DMPS);

Technology and Operations Analyst (Python/PySpark);

Technology and Operations Analyst (Projects);

Prospera Commercial Assistant – Exclusively for People with Disabilities (PwD);

Technology and Operations Analyst (Motor Telemetry);

Technology and Operations Analyst (Project Management and Process Improvement;

How to apply?

Those interested in participating in the Santander Brasil selection process should access the registration page and register their CV on the institution’s page on the Gupy job site.

benefits

Santander offers its employees several benefits, including:

Health care;

Flexible Vacations;

Anniversary day off;

Food aid;

Meal allowance;

Private pension;

Scholarships for children with intellectual disabilities;

Daycare/babysitting assistance;

Bank services with differentiated rates;

Exclusive discounts at travel agencies, restaurants, malls, gyms, cinemas, theaters and even car purchases.

Financial support to its employees and their families in emergency situations, such as procedures not covered by the health plan, purchase of medicines, funeral assistance, among others.

