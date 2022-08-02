Santos leaves a lesson for Fluminense: dueling with Palmeiras only with zero error – 01/08/2022

Fluminense did not have the suspended Fernando Diniz on the sidelines to keep the team connected at all times. Fatigue also seems to hit in the sequence of Brazilian and Copa do Brasil, which will now be compensated with two “full” weeks, since the team is out of South American competitions.

Even so, Vila Belmiro was yet another stadium in which the most flashy football in the country at the time was technically imposed. With possession, movement and repertoire that today doesn’t even depend so much on Gérman Cano’s goals. And when Santos let his guard down in a silly penalty by Sandry on Matheus Martins converted by “maestro” Ganso, with cavadinha, and, in the sequence, Jhon Arias took advantage of the dizzy opponent to turn around, Flu looked very close to another victory.

Of those that, due to the context of Lisca’s debut in Vila and the fiber of a team shaken by the change in the technical command and that was happy in the first half opening the scoring with the halfway goal by defender Luiz Felipe, would deserve an effusive celebration and would leave the team one point behind Corinthians and five behind Palmeiras.

But questionable substitutions came, pulling the team too far back after the daring half-time exchange of defender Luccas Claro for Martinelli, pushing midfielder André back to the center alongside Nino. Encouraged a downed opponent and warmed up the Village.

Worse, he left spaces, even with André, Wellington, Martinelli and Nonato in the middle and David Duarte recomposing the defense, and gave the counterattack that the boy Ângelo, who had entered Zanocelo’s vacancy, took advantage to serve Marcos Leonardo, the “lightning” who don’t usually forgive. Eighth goal of shirt nine in the competition, consolidating the 2 to 2 in another beautiful show with Diniz’s team involved..

For the context, a point won for Santos, which leaves a hard lesson for Fluminense: dueling with Palmeiras with only zero error. Winning games in tricky scenarios, as Abel Ferreira’s team often does. You can’t finish with 67% of possession, 12 to 10 in submissions, seven to three on target, plus a free kick by Ganso on the beam in the first half, and not return to Rio de Janeiro with three points.

The blunder was expensive, but the invincibility rose to 12 matches and, due to the ball played, it continues as a great competitor in the running points and also a strong candidate in the Copa do Brasil.

