São Paulo is interested in Mateus Vital, from Corinthians; Santos also consulted

The fate of midfielder Mateus Vital, who belongs to the Corinthianscan be the Sao Paulo.

In recent days, the player’s name was taken to the tricolor board that passed on the possibility of market to the technical commission and had the endorsement of Rogério Ceni.

The next stage will be to discuss the business model between the parties. Timão would like to receive some financial value in this transfer window, but admits to talking and reaching a good situation for both parties.

In the initial contact, São Paulo made it clear that they would not be able to make a big investment, but they were encouraged by two possibilities: the loan with the Corinthians team, paying part of the salary or even the permanent contract, with Vital breaking the contract amicably with the club. alvinegro, who would keep part of the player’s rights in order to profit from a possible sale in the future.

During the last few days, Santos also made an appointment for Mateus Vital, but withdrew due to salary values. Even with Corinthians playing the part, the numbers were still seen as high by the Santos leadership.

Ceará, Grêmio and Vasco also monitor the Corinthians midfielder.

Last season, Mateus Vital defended, on loan, Panathinaikos, from Greece. At the club, the Brazilian player won the Greek Cup. Even so, the Greek team did not want to exercise the option to buy 4 million euros (R$ 21.27 million, at the current price).