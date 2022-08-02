Sarto says that New Year’s Eve in Fortaleza 2023 can have two days of celebration and international attraction

The mayor Jose Sarto (PDT) announced this Monday, 1st, during the reopening of the legislative work of the town hallthat the New Year’s Eve 2023 in Fortaleza will be the biggest in history. According to him, the city could have two days of celebration and an international attraction.

“We are going to have the biggest New Year’s Eve in the history of Fortaleza”, began the manager. The mayor revealed during a press conference that the expectation is to have a party lasting two days, with international attractions. It is worth mentioning that the traditional fireworks display on the edge of Praia de Iracema will have silent fireworks, according to the law in effect since July 2021.

“Depending on us, Élcio (deputy mayor) and I will make Fortaleza’s New Year’s Eve the greatest New Year’s Eve in the city’s history, celebrating the reunion with life, with friends, with health security, the reunion with friends “, he stated.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, Fortaleza has not held the New Year’s Eve party, which since 2005 has been consolidating itself as one of the largest in the country. To compensate for this long period without major events, the City Hall now plans a two-day New Year’s Eve in the Capital.

