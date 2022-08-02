Secretary of ES warns about monkeypox: “It’s not light”

The secretary spoke about the expansion of Monkeypox cases and the drop in Covid-19 numbers in Espírito Santo.

According to Nésio, the underreporting of monkeypox cases is not only caused by the low supply of tests by the Ministry of Health, but by the perception of risk by health professionals. The secretary classified as an “epidemiological silence” what happens throughout Brazil: the absence of testing in patients who may have the disease.

Nésio Fernandes said that Espírito Santo is seeking to carry out tests for smallpox in monkeys in Espírito Santo – as published by A Gazeta last Thursday (28). Currently, the collected samples are sent to a laboratory in Rio de Janeiro.

Test to detect Monkeypox: ES has two confirmed cases of smallpox and investigates others. Credit: Brasil Escola

Until this Monday (1st), Espírito Santo had 13 suspected cases notified. 7 of them were discarded and at least 4 are still under investigation. Two men living in Greater Vitória had the disease and recovered after a period of isolation. These are the only confirmed cases in the state.

“SMALLPOX DOESN’T CHOOSE A TARGET”, SAYS SECRETARY

The secretary said during a press conference that monkeypox does not choose a group as a target for infection. The spread of the disease occurs, according to Nésio Fernandes, regardless of age or sexual orientation.

The statement comes days after the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, advised that men who have sex with men reduce the number of sexual partners to reduce the risk of exposure to monkeypox. The director spoke of “safe choices”.

Nésio Fernandes did not cite the WHO or the director responsible for the statement, but stated that there is no relationship between the infection and the sex of men with other men.

Nésio Fernandes Secretary of State for Health “We have a disease associated with risky behavior. Monkeypox, like Covid, does not choose. All those who have been in direct contact with infected people can have the disease, regardless of age, sexual orientation and activity. Smallpox is a public health problem”

DISEASE IS NOT NEW: SYMPTOMS AND TRANSMISSION

Despite making the news recently, monkeypox was discovered in the 1950s, after two outbreaks in colonies of monkeys, which were kept for research. The first human case was recorded in the 1970s, in Congo, an African country.

According to information released by the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms usually last between two and three weeks, consisting of: fever, headache, muscle aches and rash, usually on the face, palms and soles. of the feet.

In general, there are two main variants of the disease. The most serious of them, known as the “Congo strain”, can reach 10% mortality. The other, popularly known as the “West African strain”, has a much lower case fatality rate, close to 1%.

