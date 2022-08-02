See the performance of home and away teams in Serie A and in the 2022 season in rankings | statistical spy

Fluminense enters the field this Monday as a favorite against Santos, for the closing of the 20th round of the Brasileirão, bringing to the match the merit of having the best visiting campaign of the season: 15 wins, five draws and four defeats. Unbeaten for 11 games, the away performance has been a differential for the Rio de Janeiro team, which has not lost away from home for six games, with four wins and two draws.

After this match, the focus will be on the international cups, in which Atlético-GO, Ceará, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras will act as visitors for Libertadores and Sul-Americana. Of these, Palmeiras is the one with the best visiting performance of the year, the second best campaign of the season, with 14 wins, eight draws and three defeats. See below the performance of these teams in the season when away.

In these international competitions, Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Corinthians and São Paulo will be home this week. And of them, São Paulo is the one that has the best performance, with the second best home campaign of the season, with 18 wins, six draws and two defeats in 26 games. See below the ranking of the best home team of the year among the teams that are in Serie A.

In the Brazilian Championship, leader Palmeiras and vice-leader Corinthians also take the rivalry to those who dominate at home or away. The two teams will face each other in two rounds for the Brasileirão with performances that should make this an epic clash, with the best home team in the competition, Corinthians, playing at home against the best visitor in the championship, Palmeiras. See below the performances of home and away visitors in the Brasileirão.

