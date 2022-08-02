see what changes with the arrival of 5G

From simple devices for making calls, cell phones have become true pocket computers. Much of this evolution has occurred because of the internet. More stable and faster networks have now made it possible for more “smart devices” to be part of our daily lives, such as smartwatches (watches), smart TVs, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, locks, among others.

The trend, according to technology experts, is for the arrival of 5G to accelerate the popularization and efficiency of the so-called Internet of Things (IoT, the acronym in English). In short, networks that allow multiple devices to be connected at the same time and working for different purposes: from light bulbs in the house to self-driving cars.

“5G is the current global standard for wireless communications. It encompasses a new type of network designed to connect practically everything and everyone, including machines, objects and the most diverse devices”, explains Ricardo tombiprofessor of the Post-Graduate course in Cloud Network Infrastructure and Security at Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia (IMT).

What is a smart device?

Called smart (intelligent / smart, in direct translation), smart devices are able to perform tasks autonomously. That is, without any or little human interference. For this, they are usually developed with control sensors, structures for data storage and systems with artificial intelligence.

Some examples are lamps that can be turned on by voice commands, robot vacuum cleaner that can identify obstacles and dodge objects, refrigerators that warn when food is out and suggest shopping lists.

The role of 5G

For all this to work, the equipment needs to have a constant connection to the internet. Soon, the arrival of 5G will allow more consumers to have access to these technologies, says Saulo Camelo, chief executive and president of operations at Camelo Digital.

“The internet of things is a concept in which objects and utensils are interconnected through the internet and interact with each other with intelligence. With greater interconnectivity, people’s lives can become much more practical”, says Camelo.

The 5G network is capable of being about a hundred times faster than the 4G. It allows download speeds in the order of gigabits per second and offers low latency (the response time between a given command and its execution). This makes for a more stable connection.

Therefore, the limitation of the internet that we know (such as speed oscillation) will decrease a lot as the new network starts to work in the country – this, however, will take a few years. The implementation timeline runs through 2028.

Here, the fifth generation network has already debuted in Brasília (DF), João Pessoa (PB), Porto Alegre (RS) and Belo Horizonte (MG). The next cities to have the signal released should be Curitiba, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo.

Internet of Things in everyday life

With more affordable prices and the spread of 5G, the trend is for smart products to be increasingly inserted into our daily lives. Check out some examples:

Voice assistants: The integration between electronic equipment such as Smart TV, for example, and voice assistants has been improved. In addition to the traditional alarms and schedule notices, they will be able to command the most varied functions in the house. In sync with the smart cooker, they will notify you when a recipe is ready, among other activities.

smart lighting: Smart lamps have the advantage of saving energy, as they can be programmed to work. That business of leaving the house and forgetting to turn off the light is over. In addition, it is also possible to control the lighting intensity.

Smart plugs: Smart outlets can control the flow of energy, turning the devices plugged into them on and off without having to press any buttons. That way you can program the time that your coffee maker will work and leave that coffee ready without any work. In addition, it is also possible to "unplug" the power from the outlet for safety reasons.

Locks: Smart locks help to secure the house and prevent the resident from being locked out of the house because he forgot the key. The models found on the market work by code, biometrics, and by cell phone.

Security cameras: Smart cameras allow people to follow in real time the images captured on the cell phone screen through applications. Once the presence of some strange movement is detected, they can still send alerts to the smartphone to which they are registered.

autonomous cars

One of the main use cases of 5G in the automotive sector is the arrival of autonomous cars, which already exist in other countries such as the United States, for example.

“One of the main sectors impacted in Brazil should be the automotive sector, including vehicles with autonomous driving, remote driving and safety requirements, enabling more optimized traffic engineering, reducing congestion levels and the accident rate”, he explains. tombi.

Industry

5G will not only offer a more stable network, but also a more secure network for the industrial internet of things by integrating information security into the core network architecture, according to respondents.

This evolution in the sector is being called industry 4.0 and can be summarized in:

Wireless: it will be possible to connect a large number of devices to the same network more securely. This will also help in the economy.

Virtual control: Machines and different equipment can be controlled virtually, generating cost savings.

Real-time tracking: The processes can be monitored in real time, enabling the exchange of information between a large number of devices interconnected simultaneously.

Maintenance: You can reduce maintenance costs with sensors that allow operations staff to know exactly when equipment needs to be repaired.

“Industry 4.0 provides for full connectivity not only of factories and machinery, but with everything around them — from suppliers to end consumers. In addition, 5G networks will drive Artificial Intelligence applications, as AI must regulate the own functioning of the network”, adds Fábio Lima, professor in the Department of Production Engineering at EIF and coordinator of the Institution’s 5G Solutions Center.

Health

The healthcare sector is yet another one that will undergo a significant transformation with the expansion of 5G in Brazil. Its use in this sector includes, for example, the live transmission of surgery videos, which can be remotely monitored by the medical team.

“Mobile medicine at a distance will be leveraged, allowing the inclusion of rural, more remote areas, in addition to urban areas. It will be possible to monitor patients at a distance, make appointments and even do some actions such as measuring blood pressure remotely, for example”, he says. tombi.

smart cities

5G will also be important for expanding the concept of smart cities. It will enable, among other changes, the mass digitization of some public services. For example, police officers with smartphones will be able to transmit high-quality video incident data of crime and accident scenes, all in real time.

Another example includes the management of the environment, providing information about the quality or low humidity of the city’s air, possibilities of rain and floods to the population. Everything being monitored and transmitted by smart devices instantly.

“Smart city projects, together with data analysis systems, could benefit from the possibility of billions of connected devices, providing real-time, useful information to decision-making systems in the daily operations of cities, which may include artificial intelligence elements and mechanisms in context”, adds tombi.