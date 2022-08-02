Sergio Guizé plays Zé Paulino, a cowboy in love with Candoca; details about the character who is presumed dead

The cowboy will be presumed dead and, when he returns to Canta Pedra, he will discover that Candoca is married to Tertulinho.

Sertão Seaa substitute novel for Além da Illusion, has the premiere scheduled for August 22with the protagonists defined: Sergio GuizéIsadora Cruz and Renato Góes. In Mario Teixeira’s feuilleton, the trio interprets Zé PaulinoCandoca and little talkrespectively.

In an interview with Gshow, Guizé classifies his character as honest and courageous. “He is an honest, courageous man, who works as a cowboy on the Palmeiral farm and has a lot of gratitude for his boss, Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu)“, highlights the actor.

The artist also says that the boy is in love with his bride, Candoca. However, when the colonel’s son returns to Sing Stone, starts flirting with the girl. The twists, incidentally, occur after an accident of Zé, who is presumed dead and returns 10 years later.

The cowboy then tries to fight for justice, but he has to deal with a painful reality. the protagonist discovers that the love of his life has married Tertulinho and, even devastated, he has to learn to move on. “It will be a journey of trying to understand everything that happened in his absence and of trying to end the injustices of which the townspeople have always been victims at the hands of the powerful.“, explains Sergio.