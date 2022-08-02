Serie B: Cruzeiro can extend the gap in the lead and open 17 points from the 5

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, at Mineir
Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, in Mineiro

Cruzeiro can take another important step towards the elite return of Brazilian football this week. If they beat Tombense on Saturday, the Serie B leader will increase their advantage over the second-placed team and be able to open up to 17 points from the fifth.

See the current Serie B standings:

  1. Cruzeiro (46 points in 21 games)
  2. Vasco (39 points in 22 games)
  3. Bahia (37 points in 21 games)
  4. Grmio (37 points in 21 games)
  5. Tombense (32 points in 21 games)
  6. Londrina (30 points in 21 games)
  7. Sport (30 points in 21 games)
Cruzeiro will face Tombense in the 22nd round of Serie B. The match is scheduled for this Saturday (6th), at 7 pm, in Mineiro.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Patrick, striker (Brusque)
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Thom
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense)
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB)
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Fernando Viana, forward (Crici
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Crici
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Lu
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruise)
Elton, forward (CSA)
H
rog
John Mercado, forward (CSA)
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Gustavo, midfielder (Londrina)
Jefferson, right-back (Londrina)
Jonathan, striker (N
Souza, midfielder (N
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Arthur Henrique, defender (N
Thomas, midfield (N
J
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Michel, steering wheel (Oper
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Ç
L
Claudinei Oliveira, t.
Vagner Love, forward (Sport)
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco)
Sousa, steering wheel (Vila Nova)
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova)
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova)
Kaio Nunes, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova)
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova)
Distance for vice leader

Cruzeiro ended the last round eight points ahead of Vasco, in second place. The cruzmaltina team has already played the 22nd game in the competition and

