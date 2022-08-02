Serie B: Cruzeiro can extend the gap in the lead and open 17 points from the 5
Cruzeiro can take another important step towards the elite return of Brazilian football this week. If they beat Tombense on Saturday, the Serie B leader will increase their advantage over the second-placed team and be able to open up to 17 points from the fifth.
See the current Serie B standings:
Cruzeiro (46 points in 21 games)
Vasco (39 points in 22 games)
Bahia (37 points in 21 games)
Grmio (37 points in 21 games)
Tombense (32 points in 21 games)
Londrina (30 points in 21 games)
Sport (30 points in 21 games)
Cruzeiro will face Tombense in the 22nd round of Serie B. The match is scheduled for this Saturday (6th), at 7 pm, in Mineiro.
Serie B team signings for the second half
Distance for vice leader
Cruzeiro ended the last round eight points ahead of Vasco, in second place. The cruzmaltina team has already played the 22nd game in the competition and