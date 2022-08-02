“She is…”; After being caught in a moment of intimacy with the blonde, Alanis Guillen speaks for the 1st time and clarifies if she is dating

Juma from Pantanal has already said that she understands her sexuality as fluid, in an interview with Glamor magazine

Alanis Guillenthe Juma of wetland, spoke for the first time after being caught holding hands with the artistic consultant Poli Pieratti, last Sunday (31), in Rio de Janeiro. In an interview with Quem, the actress clarified the rumors about her alleged girlfriend.

Amid speculation, the artist denied the romance. “My friend“, he declared. The global was clicked next to the blonde during a walk with the dogs, which excited the fans on the web. The protagonist of the 9 pm soap also spoke to F5, through her advice.She is a friend. there is no dating”, he assured.

Recently, Alanis was appointed as affair in Jesuit Barbosathe Jove of the feuilleton adapted by Bruno Luperi. However, the newspaper Extra reported in recent days that the actor would have reconnected with photographer Fábio Audi, with whom he stayed for seven years.

To Fantástico, the director of Pantanal even stated that Alanis and Jesuit would be together. “I have no doubt that they are dating. So, I don’t know under what contract, right?“, joked Noa Bressane. However, the two always denied the alleged romantic involvement.