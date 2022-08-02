Sheik gets real about what he thinks of Luan’s work at Corinthians: “He’s an athlete who…”

Corinthians comes from a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 20th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. On Tuesday night (2), at 21:30 (Brasília time), the opponent of the time is Flamengo. Now, the key turns to the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores.

On the other hand, Timão entered a decisive week for exits. Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Luan are among the possible goodbyes of this transfer window, which will still be filled until August 15th. In the case of the former number 7 of Alvinegro, Emerson Sheik opened the game about what he thinks of the work performed at Alvinegro.

during the frame “Placa da Discord”, by Arena SBT From this week, Sheik gave his opinion sincerely: “It is the worst signing in the history of Corinthians. The guy arrived at the club and didn’t give a kick, he didn’t respect the club, the fan, his teammates, the commissions that passed there while he was an athlete. I can’t say if he’s still an athlete. It gets hard. Apart from all the amount invested, she is an athlete who does not deserve to wear the Corinthians shirt”, shot.

Presented by journalist Benjamin Back, the program also had the comments of Edílson Capetinha about the situation that happens with the ex-Grêmio. The King of America in 2017 can stop at Santos. It should be noted that, previously, he denied being transferred to teams like Bahia and Sport.

Capetinha commented: “It’s not just a question of money. He had the opportunity to play for one of the best clubs in the world. It’s an opportunity that everyone wants. Luan had that opportunity and he didn’t get it”, said. Transfermarkt data show that the player scored eight goals and provided five assists in 73 games played by SCCP.