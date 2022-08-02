Sicupira: who owns the luxury helicopter brought by the Beluga

Owner of the luxury helicopter ACH160, brought by the cargo plane “Beluga” two weeks agoO businessman and investor Carlos Alberto da Veiga SicupiraO Beto Sicupiraand the fifth richest man in Brazil, according to Forbes magazine. The purchase information was revealed by the columnist Lauro Jardim, this Sunday. The aircraft, which is worth around US$ 19.5 million, was purchased by Helibrás, a Brazilian subsidiary of Airbus, and will be transferred to the Brazilian. Beto is one of the controllers of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Burger King, Kraft-Heinz among other companies. The information is from The Globe.

According to Forbes magazine, the 74-year-old carioca has an estimated fortune of US$ 8.3 billion — which amounts to approximately R$ 42.6 billion. Most of the businessman’s fortune comes from the shares of AB Inbev, in which he has a stake of about 3%.

Owner of the fifth largest fortune in Brazil, Carlos Alberto Sicupira bought the ACH 160 Helicopter Disclosure / Instagram @airbus_corporate_helicopters

While still in his teens, Sicupira started working trading used cars with a friend. From automobiles, Beto moved into the fashion world by reselling jeans that he bought in the United States. At the age of 17 and with an eye on a stockbroker, Sicupira asked to be emancipated to finalize the purchase of the company, but the history of the brokerage did not last long.

While studying business administration at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), he decided to move on with the business. Soon after, the carioca dedicated himself to public service, passing through the National Department of Railways, Port of Rio de Janeiro, and the Federal Service for Data Processing.

Thanks to fishing, Sicupira was introduced to Jorge Paulo Lemann, who was 30 years old at the time.. The empathy between the sea companion was immediate. Back in the financial market, Beto was hired by the Garantia brokerage in 1973. Garantia ceased to be a stockbroker and assumed the role of an investment bank, being commanded by him, Marcel Telles and Lemann, with whom he would form one of the most enduring Brazilian companies.

It was with the purchase of Lojas Americanas, in 1981, that the trio began its first retail venture, expanding its scope of action beyond the financial market. A more than successful bet. It was only in 1988 that the three made their second foray into retail, when they bought Brahma

In 1999, the three businessmen, who already commanded Brahma, closed the purchase of the main rival, Antarctica. The deal gave rise to the “big dream” of AB Inbev, the fifth largest beer manufacturer in the world and holder of 73% of the Brazilian beverage market.

In 2004, 3G Capital was created, an investment company focused on investing part of its equity in US companies. The trio also decided to invite Alex Behring to be part of the endeavor.

ACH160 — Photo: Airbus/Disclosure

In 2010, the investment firm bought Burger King, one of the icons of US capitalism, for $4 billion.

In 2015, Kraft Heinz was born, the fifth largest food company in the world. The company was born out of a joint deal by 3G and Berkshire Hathaway, owned by billionaire Warren Buffett, for $62.3 billion.

Premium version helicopter

The ACH160 is the premium version of the new H160 helicopter that was certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in July 2021.

According to Airbus, it is the most technologically advanced helicopter in its class. It offers 20% more volume per passenger compared to previous generation helicopters of the same category, and 35% larger windows than its competitors, resulting in the brightest cabin in its class.

ACH160 helicopter that arrived in Beluga — Photo: Video reproduction

The $19.5 million aircraft can carry up to ten passengers and, according to the manufacturer’s website, this helicopter “wraps your passengers in comfort, pampering them, and offers them privacy and freedom.”