Simaria poses with her two children and announces surprising decision

Simara poses with her children and reveals and surprises by revealing difficult decision

The singer simariaduo with Simone, shared a beautiful photoshoot with her children and delighted her followers. The artist decided to leave the stage indefinitely due to health problems. The career break was officially announced on the duo’s social media.

While Coleguinha is recovering, her sister continues to fulfill her shows of the duo. Recently, the famous used her social media to vent.

In one post, she wrote: “Be calm in your heart. Peace does not mean being in a place where there is no noise, confusion or hard work. It means being in the midst of these things and still having calm in your heart.” Shortly after, he decided to stop following all the profiles he followed on a social network.

The followers of the famous quickly reacted and wrote messages giving strength to the singer. “That’s right. Peace is in our attitudes, in our words. Always looking for balance,” wrote one user. Another fan reinforced: “Always listen to your heart. I’m with you”. And yet a third internet user agreed: “This is the purest truth”.

Even off the road, simaria remains present on social networks and takes the opportunity to share good times with her two children. The artist is a proud mother of two children, a couple.

The eldest, Giovanna, completed 10 years of life, this Sunday (31). The youngest of the family, Pawel is six years old. Both are fruits of her former relationship with the Spanish Vicente Escrig, to whom she was married.

The artist enjoyed a beautiful moment with her children and made a point of sharing with internet users some clicks of a beautiful photoshoot she did with her heirs. In a sequence of photos, simaria poses with youngest son Pawel. The boy appears all stylish next to his mother.

In another click, the singer appears clinging to her firstborn. In the caption of the image, Simone’s sister leaves a heart emojin showing all her love to the heirs.

Tell us what you think!