Simone Tebet confirms women’s ticket to the Presidency with Mara Gabrilli, from the PSDB, as vice | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Senator Simone Tebet, MDB candidate for the presidency, confirmed this Tuesday morning (2), also Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB) as her vice-president on the ticket that will contest the October election.

This Tuesday’s announcement was made in the city of São Paulo, after conversations between the two candidates and the presidents of the three parties of the alliance – Baleia Rossi (MDB), Bruno Araújo (PSDB), Roberto Freire (Citizenship) – and Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB).

“I had doubts, Mara, if a 100% female ticket would be accepted. Good that the [pesquisas] qualitative results showed that men and women are ready to vote for this ticket. And when I made the invitation to you, hoping you would say ‘I’ll think about it, I have some limitations’, Mara said in her generosity ‘Simone’, what an honor. How good it will be to talk to Brazil about our cause and our struggle”, said Simone Tebet.

Disabled, Mara Cristina Gabrilli is a psychologist and publicist by training, and was elected senator for São Paulo in 2018. Before that, she had been a federal deputy and councilor in the capital of São Paulo.

The information about the toucana’s nomination on Tebet’s ticket had been anticipated by reporter Ricardo Abreu on Camarotti’s blog on Monday (1st). Shortly afterwards, at an event at Fiesp with presidential candidates, Tebet said that she would have a purely female ticket, but did not mention who the candidate would be.

“That’s why I want to announce to you ladies and gentlemen that for the time, probably the first time in the history of the Republic of Brazil, we will have a pure slate for candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. My vice will be a woman”, said.

Elections 2022: who are the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic

Despite Tebet talking about unprecedented in a flame formed purely by women, the PSTU announced on Saturday (30) an exclusively female candidacy for the presidency, with Vera Lúcia as head of ticket and indigenous Kunã Yporã in the post of vice.

2 of 4 Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB) speech at the event that she was nominated vice on the ticket of Simone Tebet (MDB). — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB) spoke at the event that she was nominated vice on the ticket of Simone Tebet (MDB). — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

A quadriplegic since 1994 after breaking her neck in a car accident, Mara Gabrilli highlighted the representation of people with disabilities in this year’s presidential race, something unprecedented after the country’s redemocratization.

“Brazil’s wealth is the diversity of its population. And whoever disdains this does not deserve to go further. (…) A state or a country that is good for the disabled person, it is wonderful for normal people. I am a person who is committed to justice, to the fight against hunger. Count on me and my devotion to change the country”, said Mara Gabrilli this Tuesday (2) in São Paulo.

Chiefs justify choice

The leaders of the parties that form Simone Tebet’s coalition justified the choice of two women for the ticket as a way of “giving back to Brazil the joy of public life” after the episodes of aggression and violence that have been recorded in the current dispute for the Plateau. .

“Brazil is perhaps experiencing the most difficult moment in its history. We have a divided Brazil and the election stopped being a party and became a war of hate, with constant threats to our democracy and our institutions. We cannot accept this as our fate. We gather here [nessa chapa] the best we have to give back to Brazil the joy of public life”, said Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB) when talking about the union of the two colleagues for the presidential race this Tuesday (2).

3 of 4 PSDB president Bruno Araújo participates in the announcement of Mara Gabrilli as Simone Tebet’s deputy, in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo PSDB president Bruno Araújo participates in the announcement of Mara Gabrilli as Simone Tebet’s deputy, in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The name of Gabrilli comes to light after Jereissati himself gave up on being part of the composition. The gavel on the new deputy was struck on Monday night, at a meeting between the coalition chiefs, who were also evaluating the names of two other women: Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship) and the Tucano candidate for the governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra.

“We are with two women who are not about to compose the scene, but to change history”, said the national president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire.

The national president of the MDB stated that the choice of two women from the alliance is to pacify the country and end the “hate policy that currently dominates the election”.

“When we choose a president because we don’t like the other, we don’t have a better life perspective. It’s very bad for the country. That’s why we work tirelessly to arrive today to present a complete and inclusive slate, which respects everyone and that will show that education is the characteristic of Brazilians. With love, Simone and Mara will give back to Brazil the hope of a better future”, said Baleia Rossi.

During her speech at Fiesp on Monday (1), Simone Tebet said that she had to “face the chiefs of our party” to confirm her candidacy. She criticized a group of MDB leaders who declared their support in the 1st round of former President Lula, the PT candidate.

“It’s not easy for a woman to face my party, the biggest party in Brazil, when other candidates want to pull the rug out from under us. ‘Let’s take Simone out because we want to win in the first round’, ‘Let’s take Simone out because she can be competitive'” , said Tebet.

4 of 4 PSDB press conference announces Senator Mara Gabrilli as Simone Tebet’s (MDB) vice-president on the ticket running for the Presidency of the Republic. — Photo: Phillipe Guedes/TV Globo PSDB press conference announces Senator Mara Gabrilli as Simone Tebet’s (MDB) vice-president on the ticket running for the Presidency of the Republic. — Photo: Phillipe Guedes/TV Globo