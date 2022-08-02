Soybeans retreat in Chicago this 3rd with an eye on the macro scenario and the slight improvement in…

The soybean market continues to retreat on the Chicago Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning (2). Commodity futures lost 6.75 to 11.50 points on the most traded contracts, around 8:15 am (GMT), taking November to $13.94 and January to $14.03 a bushel.

Traders continue to give space to the US weather information – which has better conditions now, especially temperature, although not generally – and the new data from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) which slightly increased the index of soybean crops in good condition in the country in his report this Monday.

The index rose from 59% to 60%, and exceeded market expectations of 58%. A year ago, the number was also 60%. There are still 29% of the courses in regular conditions, as well as 11% classified as bad or very bad.

79% of soybean crops are in the flowering phase, against 64% last week, 85% in 2021 and 80% in the multi-year average. 44% of the fields are in the pod formation stage, while 26% were in the previous week, 56% last year and 51% average.

In parallel, there is a focus on demand and threatened relations between China and the United States, in addition to the maintenance of the war between Ukraine and Russia and the financial sector still facing cloudiness and uncertainty.

Here’s how the market closed this Monday: