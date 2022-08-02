Speculated on Cruzeiro, Ricardo Goulart announced on Bahia

Ricardo Goulart
photo: Bahia Publicity

Ricardo Goulart the new player of Bahia

Striker Ricardo Goulart was announced as a new signing for Bahia this Monday (1). Champion of the Brazilian of 2013 and 2014 for Cruzeiro, the athlete was speculated in the Minas Gerais team after terminating with Santos, but the negotiations cooled down and the 31-year-old player competed in Serie B for the Bahia team.

In addition to Goulart, Bahia announced the signing of full-back Marcinho. Both should debut soon and help Tricolor de Ao to return to Serie A. Currently, the northeastern team is in third place in Serie B with 37 points in 21 matches, nine less than Raposa.

Highlight of Cruzeiro in the successful campaigns of 2013 and 2014, Ricardo Goulart even negotiated with Raposa. but the supersports informed, on July 14,

Ricardo Goulart in 2022

Goulart was hired by Santos in January this year and left after 30 matches, four goals and three assists. At the club, the player arrived with great expectations and took on the famous number 10 shirt of Peixe, however, he frustrated the fans.

Goulart’s last goal was on March 19, in a 3-2 victory over gua Santa, in the last round of the State Championship. Since then, there have been 19 matches without breaking the net.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia)
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Patrick, striker (Brusque)
Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense)
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB)
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Viana, forward (Crici
Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Crici
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruise)
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Elton, forward (CSA)
Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
H
Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication
rog
Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity
John Mercado, forward (CSA)
John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Gustavo, midfielder (Londrina)
Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao
Jefferson, right-back (Londrina)
Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Arthur Henrique, defender (N
Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Thomas, midfield (N
Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
J
Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Michel, steering wheel (Oper
Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Ç
Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Claudinei Oliveira, t.
Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure
Vagner Love, forward (Sport)
Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco)
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Sousa, steering wheel (Vila Nova)
Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova)
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Kaio Nunes, forward (Vila Nova)
Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova)
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova)
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

