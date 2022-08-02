States and Union open negotiations this Tuesday at the STF to pacify new ICMS rules | Policy

Representatives of state and federal governments meet this Tuesday afternoon (2), for the first time, in a special commission created by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to seek a unified understanding of the new ICMS rules.

The collegiate, created by order of Minister Gilmar Mendes, has until the beginning of November to pacify the application of recent laws – approved by Congress and sanctioned by Jair Bolsonaro – that changed the incidence of the tax on fuels, electricity, communications and public transport. .

One of the main changes was the ceiling of 17% to 18% established for the collection of the tax in these sectors, which started to be classified as “essential goods and services”. The states want to be compensated for the loss of revenue resulting from the new rule, but the Ministry of Economy disagrees with the calculation proposed by the governors.

The first “conciliation meeting” will be held virtually. In addition to representatives from the states and the Union, representatives from the Chamber, the Senate and the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) were summoned. Municipalities may nominate two representatives.

In the act that created the commission, Gilmar Mendes says that the collegiate “will also serve to listen to specialists and experts in public accounts and ICMS collection”. The mechanism, says the text, “will generate the conditions for the establishment of a broad debate between federative entities and civil society”.

Representatives of the state governments told GloboNews this Monday (1st) that the main claim will be the full compensation of ICMS lost due to the limitation of the rate on fuel, energy, public transport and telecommunications.

The account, according to the states, should only consider the collection of these sectors in the second half of 2022, compared to the same sectors in the same period of 2021. And it should not take into account any trigger or floor for reimbursement.

Under this proposal, the compensation would be made with the reduction of the debt of the states and the Federal District with the Union – or in debts with private entities, in which the Union appears as guarantor.

The states assess that the preliminary injunctions (provisional) signed by Alexandre de Moraes and Luiz Fux in recent weeks – “freezing” the payment of debts in Alagoas, Maranhão, São Paulo and Piauí due to the dispute over ICMS – increased bargaining power of governors in the current negotiation.

State governments will be represented by six finance secretaries – one from each region of the country, in addition to the president of the national council of area managers (Comsefaz). The list sent to the STF is composed of:

Décio Padilha (Pernambuco), president of Comsefaz;

Fábio Fernandes Pimenta (Mato Grosso);

Renê de Oliveira e Sousa Júnior (Pará);

Fernanda Mara Pacobahyba (Ceará);

Felipe Salto (São Paulo), and

Marco Aurelio Cardoso (Rio Grande do Sul).

The Jair Bolsonaro government must be represented at the meeting by members of the Ministry of Economy and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). The Union has already anticipated in official positions, in recent weeks, part of the arguments that should take to the conciliation table.

The Ministry of Economy argues, for example, that the section of the law that deals with the possible compensation to states and municipalities cites the “exercise [financeiro] of 2022” in comparison with “the collection of this tribute in the year 2021”.

Based on this, the economic area says that the correct thing would be to compare the total ICMS collection of the current year with last year – a calculation that can only be done in 2023.

The government rejects the possibility of anticipating transfers without this account being closed, also because it believes that the states will not register a loss in 2022. The lower rate, according to government estimates, would be offset by the increase in economic activity.

The law establishes that compensation to states will only be made if the difference between 2021 and 2022 collections is greater than 5%.

“Therefore, according to the law approved by Congress, there is no need to talk about anticipating amounts that have not yet been determined, and there is no way to know if a particular entity will be entitled to some compensation, because, for this to occur, there must be a reduction in ICMS collection in 2022 by more than 5% in relation to the collection of the same tax in 2021. The 2022 fiscal year is still ongoing. Only in 2023 will it be known whether there was a reduction in collection in 2022 and, if so, what was the percentage of this reduction”, says a note released by the Ministry of Economy last week.

The dispute between the federal government and the states should not end with conciliation mediated by the STF. There are also vetoes by Bolsonaro that were not appreciated by Congress in the bill that limited ICMS on fuel and other sectors.

On Wednesday, the president of Comsefaz should meet with the Ministry of Economy and the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), to debate one of these vetoes.

If restored, the section barred by Bolsonaro will oblige the Union to transfer sufficient amounts to the states to guarantee compliance with the constitutional floors of education and health – which could be at risk if ICMS collection drops.