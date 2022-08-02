Stocks retreat as tensions between China and US rise; industrial production and more market affairs today

New York and European stock futures indexes retreat, in the same direction as most Asian markets closed on Tuesday (2), echoing the increase in geopolitical tensions amid the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan.

Taiwan is a self-governing democratic island that China sees as a runaway province, and Beijing has been vocal about its opposition to Pelosi’s trip.

More corporate results are due in the US with reports from Starbucks, PayPal, Caterpillar, Advanced Micro Devices and other companies.

In Brazil, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) starts its meeting today (2) and the following day it should announce a new increase in the Selic rate. The average market projections, according to the Refinitiv consensus, point to an increase of 50 basis points, to 13.75% per year. If the adjustment is confirmed, interest rates in Brazil will be the highest in five years.

Also noteworthy is the disclosure of industrial production (9:00 a.m.) which should break a sequence of four highs.

The balance sheet season is still going strong with the release of results from Engie Brasil, Cielo, Copasa, Iguatemi and JSL, in addition to Getnet before the opening.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures trade lower in August’s second trading session as geopolitical tensions mount over Nancy Pelosi’s scheduled trip to Taiwan.

Deepening concerns about a global economic slowdown are pushing investors to the safety of US debt. The day before, industrial production data from several countries led to greater concern about activity.

In indicators, investors this week are looking forward to Friday’s US employment report for further clues on the health of the economy and the job market.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.48%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.68%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -0.84%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed in the red due to rising geopolitical tensions between China and the US. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is due to arrive in Taiwan today.

Regarding Pelosi’s trip, Beijing warned that its army would “never sit idly by” and “will defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference on Thursday. Monday.

Shanghai SE (China), -2.26%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.42%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -2.36%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.52%

Europe

European markets mostly retreated on Monday, following global risk sentiment, as investors weighed whether last month’s rally will continue.

Corporate results continue to be one of the main drivers of individual stock price movement.

Among other news, the first Ukrainian ship – bound for Lebanon – to transport grain across the Black Sea since the Russian invasion left the port of Odessa on Monday under a safe passage agreement, offering some hope in the face of a global food crisis. deeper and deeper.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.07%

DAX (Germany), -0.60%

CAC 40 (France), -0.51%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.69%

commodities

Oil prices retreated in the second session of August, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand after weak industry data in several countries.

This week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday to decide on September production. Two of eight OPEC+ sources in a Reuters poll said a modest increase for September would be discussed at the meeting. The rest said production will likely continue.

WTI crude, -0.72% at $93.21 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.87% at $99.16 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.45% to 807.00 yuan, equivalent to US$119.39

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.98% to $22,843.71 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In addition to the start of the Copom meeting, the industrial production for June also comes out today. Itaú forecasts a drop of 0.2% in relation to May, with a slightly negative result in the manufacturing sector and an increase in the mining and extractive segment.

In the US, there is the JOLTS report, with the average of market projections pointing to 11 million open positions in the United States, still in June. The ADP survey of employment in the private sector is suspended until the end of August, as the institute responsible for the publication is revising its methodology.

Brazil

9 am: June industrial production, Refinitiv consensus points to 0.3% drop on a monthly and yearly basis

9:30 am: First day of the Copom meeting

12:00 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the president of the Brazil-United States Business Council of the US Chamber of Commerce, Roberto Azevedo

2:46 pm: Electoral poll – Paraná Pesquisas

USA

11 am: Job offers – JOLTs

11 am: Speech by Fed Director Charles Evans

17:30: Weekly oil stock (API)

3. Next ggovernment will have an extra account of R$ 281 billion

The next president of the Republic will receive the emptiest government cash “tank” of at least BRL 178.2 billion with the effect in 2023 of the measures adopted by the Bolsonaro government and Congress, most of them with an eye on the elections. The loss of resources rises to R$ 281.4 billion with the reduction of the governors’ and mayors’ cash with the permanent exemption of ICMS and IPI. With the inclusion of a possible readjustment in the salary of federal servants, the value could reach R$ 306.4 billion.

It is an invoice that has already appeared in the National Treasury account in recent days after ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended the payment of installments of debts of the States with the Union to compensate for the loss of collection with the reduction of ICMS.

Government extends deadline for municipalities to send data for taxi driver assistance

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare postponed to this Tuesday, 2, the deadline for municipalities to send data on taxi drivers who will be able to receive the taxi driver assistance until the end of the year, called Emergency Taxi Benefit. The previous deadline was July 31.

With the extension, municipalities and the Federal District (DF) must register by 7 pm on August 2, on the portal created by the ministry.

Aras says that MPF is attentive to acts that go beyond the limits of the Constitution

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, stated that the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) is “mobilized and attentive to any manifestations and acts that go beyond the limits of constitutional freedoms and guarantees”, whether on the holiday of September 7, or during the 2022 elections

Fux urges allegiance to the Constitution for incident-free elections

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, took advantage of his speech to resume the work of the Judiciary, this Monday, to express the wish that the electoral process takes place within normality and that Brazil ends this year’s cycle without incidents.

4. Covid

Last Monday (1), Brazil recorded 214 deaths and 25,449 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 226, a reduction of 10% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 33,613, which represents a decrease of 40% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,059,884, equivalent to 78.7% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,965,430 people, which represents 83.77% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 100,972,313 people, or 47% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) announced this Monday (1) about the start of production at the MUP3A well in Campo de Frade, with an average initial production of approximately 3,500 barrels of oil per day during the first week, taking the company’s current production to 52,000 barrels a day.

The MUP3A well, the second well in the Frade revitalization plan, was executed in 40 days, at an approximate cost of US$ 22 million.

TIM (TIMS3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 with normalized net income of R$ 313 million, a decrease of 54.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 2.486 million in 2Q22, an increase of 18.3% over the same period in 2021, driven by the performance of revenue from Services.

In addition, TIM (TIMS3) announced that today the appointment of Fabio Mello de Avellar to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of the company effectively and immediately.

Avellar replaces Alberto Mario Griselli in the position he had held on an interim basis since January 31, 2022. From now on, Griselli, who had his resignation from the position of CRO accepted by the company’s Board also today, will continue his terms as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Movida (MOVI3), a car rental and used car sales company, reported a profit of R$ 186.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, 7.4% more than in the same period last year. The result came below the forecast by the Refinitiv consensus, of R$ 291.90 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), more than doubled in the same range (+133%), to R$905.3 million. However, the figure was below the R$932.75 million expected by the market. In the composition of Ebitda for the second quarter, R$ 700 million came from the rental segment and R$ 205 million from the used car segment.

SBF Group (SBFG3)

The SBF Group (SBFG3), owner of Centauro and Nike distributor in Brazil, recorded net income of R$ 31.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a figure 31.5% higher compared to the second quarter of last year, reported the company this Monday (1).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 153.5 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 9.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

