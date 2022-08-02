Strong back: exercises to do at home and end back pain – 01/08/2022

Do you live in pain and know you need to strengthen your back, but don’t have time or gym to train?

The back muscles play a key role in protecting the spine and the stronger they are, the better your posture and the less discomfort you will experience on a daily basis.

Yes, to avoid discomfort, the back musculature is one of the most important, whether for those who work standing up, for those who carry a lot of weight, or for those who sit for a long time.

A well-done back training generates a basis for the development of other muscles in the body, also promoting more stability for the trunk, which prevents possible injuries caused by poor posture.

Strong back!

In the video below, I show you five exercises to strengthen your back, which you can do at home, in the park, or on the go. These are easy moves. They are risk-free and can be performed by anyone. While performing the workout, it will be essential to connect with each movement, to have more efficiency in the action of the muscle.

If the video doesn’t load here on the page, you can view it on my Instagram profile.

By doing this series regularly—two to three times a week—, you will strengthen your back, which will help to improve joint stability, reduce everyday pain and prevent injuries.