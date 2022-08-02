Study finds new symptom of monkeypox

Several researchers have dedicated themselves to better detailing the characteristics of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the current outbreak. Now, a new study published in The British Medical Journal has discovered a previously unreported symptom: penile swelling.

According to the authors of the study, this discovery may help in the early detection of the disease.

Credit: Inkoly/istockResearchers discover unprecedented symptom of monkeypox

The research analyzed 197 cases of monkeypox between May and June in London. In addition to penile swelling, presented by 31 people, pain in the rectum was also observed. In all, 71 patients presented this complaint.

Sore throat, oral lesions, solitary lesions and swollen tonsils were also presented symptoms.

All study participants were men and only one did not identify as a man who has sex with men. All had lesions on the skin or membranes, mainly on the genitals.

The most common systemic symptoms were fever, enlarged lymph nodes and myalgia (body pain), which appeared before the skin lesions.

Twenty-five (12.7%) participants were admitted to the hospital, of which 20 were admitted for clinical reasons. The remainder were admitted for containment as they were unable to effectively self-isolate at home.

According to the study authors, the most common clinical reasons for admission were perianal or rectal pain (8/20 participants) and penile swelling (5/20). Three participants had perianal or groin abscesses and one patient with a history of HIV had a secondary bacterial infection of the penis.