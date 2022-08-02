Stuhlberger, Xavier, Arminio and Zé Olympio are investing in this promising thesis

The Robin Hood Foundation is the largest philanthropic entity dedicated to reducing poverty in New York. Created in 1988 by manager Paul Tudor Jones, it has already invested more than US$ 3 billion in programs focused mainly on social mobility. Last year alone, it was US$ 172 million.

Robin Hood does social investment, but with a hedge fund logic.

The dollars invested in education and welfare prioritize scalable, high-impact solutions that are not afraid to innovate and take risks that public managers are not always willing to take.

Now, a group of Faria Lima managers is meeting to create the Ambikira Institute – Faria Lima’s Robin Hood – based on the work already done by the Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo Institute. The new philanthropic foundation has attracted new partners and now has a total of 19 supporters.

“In Brazil, most organizations with the talent for social entrepreneurship still have a very small budget, with rare exceptions,” said Luis Stuhlberger, the founder of Verde and one of the founders of Ambikira. “These entities have the potential to generate much more value. Therefore, our idea is not to have our own projects, but to help those who already do it well.”

Ambikira follows the path started in 2003, when the Hedging-Griffo Institute was created. Stuhlberger and his partners at the management company decided to create a foundation to organize and enhance the actions they were already doing for social causes.

Four years later, HG was bought by Credit Suisse. The bank embraced the social enterprise and the entity was renamed Instituto Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo. In 2015, with the foundation of Verde, the new manager became the institute’s maintainer.

At the end of last year, executives began to discuss the future of the institute and the idea of ​​creating a new entity, not directly associated with any financial institution, emerged.

Regardless of the companies’ own initiatives in the third sector, Ambikira was born with the vocation and declared goal of being the philanthropic institute of the financial market in the country.

The budget foreseen for social projects this year totals R$ 7.7 million, an increase of 48% in relation to that committed last year by the CSHG Institute. There will be 26 projects supported, against 21 last year.

Unlike more exclusive investment funds, Ambikira is not closed to new investors. Quite the opposite. It aims to attract even more supporters, small and large. Just enter the site and make a donation.

“We want to make this philosophy available to anyone who wants to do philanthropy in a professional way,” said José Olympio Pereira, the former CEO of Credit Suisse and advisor to Ambikira. “The greatest satisfaction should not come when we give the money, but when we see the results.”

In an attempt to reduce inequality of opportunities, Ambikira selects projects with the potential to offer solutions to the country’s greatest social ills – especially in education, an area to which most of the resources committed are destined. The institute supports from elementary school students to scholarships for higher education students.

Arminio Fraga says that when he worked in New York, in the 1990s, he saw Robin Hood gain relevance in his actions. “That’s when it took off and brought this movement, with excellent results, of bringing efficiency to the third sector,” said the former BC president and partner at Gávea Investimentos.

In a country with a “difficult trajectory, slow development and a lot of inequality, we need to set an example,” said Arminio. “The project, as it is being built, will gain more weight. It’s a good recipe.”

Rogério Xavier, from SPX, thinks it is important to give more visibility to good initiatives. “We are usually a little embarrassed to talk about our philanthropic actions. But spreading the word can encourage more people to do the same. It will never be the same in the face of the needs of our country, but we know that we are doing our part,” said the manager.

The director of Ambikira, Isabel Pillar, said that the institute was born from a high starting point thanks to the lessons learned over the years by the CSHG Institute. In almost two decades, R$ 70 million were invested, with the support of 200 social organizations and 700 thousand people impacted.

“In Tupi, Ambikira means shoot that bears fruit,” said Isabel. “It’s a concept closely linked to what we believe in, of giving opportunity. Every individual has enormous potential for development. We just need to give access to instruments for this to happen, such as quality basic education.”

Ambikira Supporters:

Base, Credit Suisse, Dahlia, Gávea, Hedge, Ibiuna, Jive, JGP, Legacy, Miles, ModalMais, Neo, RPS, SPX Capital, Truxt, Verde, VELT and Vinland Capital.

Giuliano Guandalini