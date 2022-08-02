Subscription car service is Nissan’s new product

Subscription plans are versatile and customizable according to customers, their needs and budgets Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

Nissan Move is the name given to the new service offered by the Japanese manufacturer. With it, people can subscribe, monthly, to any model sold by the automaker in the country and, thus, enjoy the vehicle during the contracted period.

That way, customers drive a Nissan without having to shell out the purchase amount and without dealing with bureaucracy related to paying taxes, inspections, insurance and depreciation of the car’s value.

According to Humberto Gomez, Marketing Director at Nissan do Brasil, Nissan Move is a new service concept that includes everything customers need to drive worry-free.

“All this with fixed monthly fees, no surprises, which make it possible to change cars throughout the year, without devaluation and stress and with the availability of our entire portfolio of products”. Humberto Gomez

Subscriptions can now be made through the Nissan Move or Nissan website. It is also possible to sign in person, directly at a brand dealership.

In the first phase of the service, it will be available in only nine cities: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Joinville, Goiânia, Vitória, Macaé and Salvador. The offer will be expanded to more locations soon.

As for the models available, the manufacturer will offer its entire line sold in the Brazilian market: new Kicks, new Frontier, Versa and the 100% electric Leaf. All of them will be found in all their versions.

Accessibility

The new Nissan Move was developed by the brand in partnership with RCI Serviços. Both companies worked to offer a 100% digital and practical subscription journey.

The two electronic addresses that give access to Nissan Move – the brand’s website and the service’s website – have Hugo, a virtual translator with technology from Hand Talk Plugin which can signal more than one million words in the Brazilian Sign Language (Libras). There are also text reader activation features for people with low vision and other visual impairments.

At the same time, the plans available are flexible and combine subscription time with mileage. This brings more variety of values ​​and more versatility for different types of customers – and pockets.

To rent a Nissan Versa Sense CVT for 24 months with up to 1,000 kilometers traveled per month, for example, the installments will be R$ 2,409. In the case of Kicks Advance, also with CVT exchange, the subscription will cost R$ 2,889 monthly for 36 months of contract and 1,000 kilometers traveled in the month as well.

The project was implemented after a long period of testing and market analysis, which enabled Nissan to understand the real demands of its users.

Since 2019, with the help of its employees, who had the opportunity to first try out the subscription service solutions, the Japanese automaker has been perfecting systems, forms of service and identifying customer needs on a daily basis.

Everything included in the Nissan Move

Nissan Move includes a series of services that guarantee convenience and security to subscribers. Among them are, for example, 24-hour assistance from the Nissan Way Assistance and the support of a dealer network with 190 points in all states and the Federal District.

Check out all the facilities offered below:

IPVA;

Safe;

reviews;

24 hour assistance Nissan Way Assistance;

Spending predictability;

Hiring 100% online or in the dealership network;

Flexible plans (for kilometers driven or for months);

Possibility of early payment of installments at a discount;

After-sales service in the Nissan network throughout the country (190 points).

VRUM has already tested a Nissan Frontier; Watch the video!