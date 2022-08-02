Tays Reis poses with the newborn after emergency surgery

Singers Tays Reis and MC Biel showed off their baby and the singer made an outburst

The singer Tays Reis and her husband, the MC Biel, had a real scare in the last week. The couple, who met while participating in a reality show, had their first child together. The romance began in the 12th edition of “A Fazenda”, shown on Record TV. On the occasion, the singer Jojo Todynho was the big winner of the program.

The ex-Pawns announced the birth of their firstborn on July 19. The baby came into the world a little earlier than expected, at 36 weeks pregnant. Pietra was born by cesarean delivery in a maternity hospital in São Paulo.

Already at home with her daughter, the first-time mom started to feel severe abdominal pain. So, she decided to return to the doctor. Tays Reis was diagnosed with a bout of appendicitis. As a result, she had to undergo emergency surgery. The procedure took place a few days after delivery. Her while she was still recovering from the cesarean.

On social media, the couple reassured fans. Upon leaving the surgery, the artist posted a click on her profile while still in the hospital. She took the opportunity to thank the countless messages of support she received from family, friends and followers of Internet.

“I also want to thank you all for all the messages of affection and positive energies emanating from my life! Now it’s time to recover, to go back home and keep my fur”, said the singer, in a post published this Saturday (30).

The artist was released this Monday (01) and, of course, celebrated the reunion with her newborn! With her daughter in her arms, she posed for pictures clinging to the cute baby. “BTARDEEEE! I miss that smell, I miss her smiling wealth”, captioned the artist.

Thrilled, Tays Reis gives the little one several kisses and doesn’t hide the anxiety to see her awake. “Guys, I’m here waiting to wake up to take a shower. She is in the sleep of the righteous here. Spent the whole night awake, one of these hours… what do you want? To sleep! A joke like that!”, the singer joked.

Fans left many messages and celebrated the fact that the artist was already at home with her daughter. “We only wish you health, health and health”, commented an internet user. Another said: “May God bless and keep you from all that is evil.” One recalled: “I was separated from my son in the maternity ward one day, I almost went crazy. Imagine you spent three, my God! Now, just enjoy.”

